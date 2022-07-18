Queens, NY

Main Street Busway Sees HUGE Bus Speed Improvements

MysticTransit

Main St used to be one of the most congested bus corridors in Queens and the city as a whole, before the Main Street Busway was fully implemented 2 years ago. Now, the corridor has improved, and bus speeds have dramatically increased. On July 15th, 2022, the last session of the NYC DOT Community Advisory Board for the Main Street Busway concluded, and we now have some hard stats on just how much the Busway has helped the hundreds of thousands of riders who commute through the corridor each day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vSPAC_0gjbGgvz00
Speed Metrics(MTA/NYC DOT)

During the pilot phase of the Main Street Busway, the MTA documented about a 30% increase in bus speeds since the launch of the Busway and a 50% increase from pre-pandemic levels. On Main Street in the northbound direction alone, bus speeds have increased over 30% during the PM Rush, and 50%, when adding both the Kissena Blvd and Main Street Stats together. Not only have bus speeds increased, but the number of accidents have decreased as well. The total number of crashes on the corridor is down 75%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ei6zh_0gjbGgvz00
Safety Metrics(MTA/NYC DOT)

With both the speeds increasing and the number of accidents along the corridor decreasing, the city has determined the Busway a success and will make it permanent, however, under political pressure, the DOT was forced to limit the hours of the Busway (from 24/7) to 6 AM - 7 PM. Despite, the reduction in the active hours of the Busway, this is a huge win for Queens and the city as a whole. Queens is well-known for its confusing and convoluted bus network, and New York City has some of the lowest bus speeds in the nation. With the Main Street Busway’s success, and the MTA recently releasing their draft plans for the new Queens Bus Redesign, Queens’ Bus Network seems to be heading in the right direction. Hopefully, the MTA can continue this trend with their future Brooklyn and Manhattan Bus Redesigns, and give NYC a bus network that fits riders' needs’ in the 21st Century.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Bus# MTA# NYC Transit# NYCT# MTA Bus

Comments / 0

Published by

Hi! I'm a Transit YouTuber hoping to make New York City's, and America's transit as a whole better. Public transit is the future!

New York, NY
61 followers

More from MysticTransit

Brooklyn, NY

MTA Announces Planned Work Along Brooklyn Subway Lines

If you're planning to travel along the (Q) Line this summer, you may have to make some adjustments to your plans. Just recently, the MTA announced a batch of service changes affecting many who use the south Brooklyn lines of the New York City Subway. During the weekends between July 16 and August 14, direct service to and from Manhattan via the Brighton line will be cut, while the MTA completes essential track maintenance. Shuttle trains will provide service between Prospect Park and Coney Island, and free shuttle buses will provide service between Prospect Park and the Atlantic Avenue Station.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

MTA Increasing Speeds On Multiple Subway Lines

A 6 Train departing Zerega Avenue - This is one of the many lines which will see the benefits of speedier service(MysticTransit) In an interview with NBC New York, NYCT President, Richard Davey said that the MTA is increasing train speeds on multiple lines in the subway system. The MTA’s “S.P.E.E.D. Unit“ has been traversing the system to determine where they can raise speed limits and get rid of certain timers and speed restrictions that unnecessarily slowed trains. These “speed-ups” can be observed on the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, A, D, N, Q, R, and W Lines, and will most likely come to more lines after the S.P.E.E.D. Unit’s evaluation on them later this year. “We’re able to reduce the trips on those lines by about 2 minutes or so. Doesn’t sound like a lot, but if you accumulate it over a day, it’s quite a lot of time...”

Read full story
3 comments
Bronx, NY

MTA Announces Reconstruction Of Two Subway Lines

Recently, the MTA announced the reconstruction of tracks and maintenance along both the IND Concourse Line in the Bronx, served by the (B) and (D) Lines, and the BMT Archer Avenue Line in Queens, served by the (J) and (Z) Lines.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy