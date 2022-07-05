MTA Increasing Speeds On Multiple Subway Lines

A 6 Train departing Zerega Avenue - This is one of the many lines which will see the benefits of speedier service (MysticTransit)

In an interview with NBC New York, NYCT President, Richard Davey said that the MTA is increasing train speeds on multiple lines in the subway system. The MTA’s “S.P.E.E.D. Unit“ has been traversing the system to determine where they can raise speed limits and get rid of certain timers and speed restrictions that unnecessarily slowed trains. These “speed-ups” can be observed on the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, A, D, N, Q, R, and W Lines, and will most likely come to more lines after the S.P.E.E.D. Unit’s evaluation on them later this year. “We’re able to reduce the trips on those lines by about 2 minutes or so. Doesn’t sound like a lot, but if you accumulate it over a day, it’s quite a lot of time...”

With weekday subway ridership still only at about 60 percent of pre-pandemic levels, it’s almost a guarantee that riders will see speedier service, with station dwell times also being reduced.

These speed increases come amongst several other changes and additions made to improve rider’s experiences by making the system safer and more efficient. Two weeks ago, Richard Davey said that the MTA has been retrofitting some of their subway trains with “hidden security cameras”. While those cameras won’t be monitored 24/7, they will give officers an opportunity to gather crucial evidence, should a crime take place in a subway car equipped with a camera. Not only will the older subway cars be retrofitted with cameras, but the MTA’s newest subway cars - the R211s - come pre-equipped with cameras. These cameras will be monitored by the Train’s Operator and Conductor at all times.