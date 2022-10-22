Community Outraged Over Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween Decoration

Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween Decoration Mykhael Ben Yahudah

A community is outraged after a picture went viral of a man depicted as picking cotton for Halloween decor in a South Georgia Town.

Filmmaker/activist, Mykha'El Ben Yahudah, shared a photo on Facebook that went viral among the community of Thomasville Georgia of a man picking cotton in the front yard of a Boston Ga resident.

It brings tears to my eyes that we're still living in a society where it's ok to mock slavery and what our ancestors went through. How can we ever get to a place of peace and unity if this type of behavior is normalized in our community of Thomasville?

Says Mykha'El BenYahudah

Thomas County, located in southwest Georgia and bordering Florida, was formed in 1825 by legislation introduced by Thomas J. Johnson, owner-builder of Pebble Hill Plantation. One year later, on December 22, 1826, the new county seat, Thomasville was formed. It was named for Major General Jett Thomas, a member of the State Militia during the war of 1812.

Thomasville has a history of slavery, sharecropping, and even lynchings that received national attention such as the story of Willie Kirkland and Lacy Mitchel who were lynched in 1930. Others lynched were Jim Simmons, Grant Velly, Henry Young, Linton Clinton, John Rushin, and Renny Jefferson just to name a few.

My family grew up on Pebble Hill Plantation and worked the fields until emancipation, and my grandfather continued to work on Pebble Hill until he retired. To see this is not only a reminder of where we come from, but also the driving force behind the documentary Thomasville On Trial.

For more info about this story contact info@truflixnetwork.com