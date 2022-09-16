Chicken Samosa

Chicken Samosa: Chicken Samosa is a deep-fried snack where a crispy pastry is filled with a flavorful ground chicken cooked with masalas and other ingredients. It is one of the most popular dishes in India & you can find it from the roadsides to the big restaurants. There’re so many different kinds of samosas and today I’m sharing my chicken samosas with you. I bought the pastry sheets from a local Asian store but you can also make it at home. I’ll soon share my homemade pastry sheets with you.

Instructions:

Ingredients for filling

Oil 2-3 tbsp.

Mustard seeds ⅛ tsp.

Cumin seeds ¼ tsp.

Ground chicken 1 lb. (16 oz.)

Chopped onion 1 cup

Curry leaves 1 stem

Chopped tomato 1 cup

Green bell pepper (capsicum) 1 tbsp.

Red bell pepper 1 tbsp.

Orange bell pepper 1 tbsp.

Ginger garlic paste 2 tsp

Chopped cilantro ½ cup

Salt to taste

How to prepare the chicken filling.

In a big frying pan add 2-3 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil over high heat. Once the oil is hot add mustard seeds and wait till they split. Add cumin deeds and reduce the heat to medium.

Add onion along with the curry leaves and salt to taste and fry till the onion turns nice and brown. Adding salt is making the onion cook fast. Add 2 tsp. of ginger-garlic paste and fry for a minute. Add all three colors of bell peppers and fry for a minute or two. Add tomato and fry for a minute.

Dry masalas

Turmeric powder ¼ tsp

Ground cloves ⅛ tsp

Ground cinnamon ¼ tsp

Paprika ¼ tsp or red chili powder

Ground black pepper ¼ tsp

Coriander powder 1 tsp

Into that add all the dry masalas and let all the ingredients get well incorporated. Cover it and cook on low till it releases oil. Add chicken along with some salt to taste and mix it well. Cover it and cook on low for 5-8 minutes. Once it’s cooked, increase the heat to high and cook until the water evaporates. Add ½ cup of chopped cilantro and turn the stove off. Let it stand for 5 minutes before you transfer them into a bowl.

I bought this pastry sheet from the local Asian store. Take it from the fridge or freezer and bring it to room temperature before you use them and separate each sheet.

Bring chicken to room temperature too.

Crack open an egg and beat it well. I'm going to use it to fix the ends.

Put a couple of tbsp. of cooked chicken in a corner, and fold it. Make sure it should face the opposite corner.

Now fold it into half, and spread some egg wash and cover the top. Press it firmly. Now do one more fold. Make sure all the sides are equal.

Apply the egg wash on each layer and press it.

In a deep frying pan, add enough vegetable oil for frying over high heat.

Once the oil is hot, add each samosa carefully into the oil and reduce the heat to medium and fry till they turn golden brown. Take them off and leave them on a paper towel. Repeat for the rest.

Very crispy, tasty and I bet you'll love this simple snack. You can serve them while they're hot with your favorite sauce.

It goes very well with a warm cup of coffee or tea.

Other ingredients:

Pastry sheets

Egg 1

Oil for deep frying the samosas

Cuisine: Indian