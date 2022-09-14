Sofia's Passion for Cooking

Potato Starch Cookies are the most crispy, buttery, and delicious cookies & it'll melt in your mouth. These cookies are perfect for parties, get together and even good for a holiday season treat. It tastes like shortbread cookies and & bet you'll love them. It's so easy to make with very few ingredients. You may switch to corn starch instead of potato starch but do not use potato flour.

Instructions:

In a bowl add 1 stick of room temperature butter, and mash it well. (Simply leave butter at room temperature for 30 minutes to soften it)

Into that add ⅓ cup of sugar and continue blending them with a spatula until it turns light & fluffy.

Into that add 1 cup of potato starch a little at a time.

Finally add ⅔ cup of all purpose flour. Sieve them.

Mix to form a soft dough.

Knead the dough.

Roll them and cut them into small pieces.

Take each one and roll them as round as you can and then press it in between your palms very gently.

Take a fork and press it on top to leave a mark.

Place the cookies on a parchment covered baking sheet.

Put it in a 325°F pre-heated oven and bake for 10-15 minutes.

Let it cool down a bit.

These cookies will keep for about a month if you store them in an airtight container or a Ziploc bag.

Ingredients:

Potato starch 1 cup

All-purpose flour ⅔ cup

Sugar ⅓ cup Salted

butter ½ cup

Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 10-15 minutes Total Time 30-35 minutes