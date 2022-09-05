Garam Masala

Sofia's Passion for Cooking

Garam Masala: The word Garam is from Hindi meaning hot and Masala means spices. It originated in India. It’s a staple in Indian cooking. It not only gives a unique flavor to the recipe but also gives aroma to your dishes. Garam masala is very common in India, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka. There are so many different ways to make this recipe depending on the region, the available spices, the food culture and so on. Garam Masala is better when made with whole spices that have been roasted and ground. My recipe is so easy and I always make small batches and store it in my pantry. You can use this garam masala for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian recipes. Whenever I make curries, kababs or biryanis I use my garam masala which gives an extra punch to your dishes. Hope you’ll love this recipe as much as I do.

Ingredients for Garam Masala

Whole black peppercorn 1 tbsp.

Coriander seeds 1tbsp.

Cardamom seeds 1tbsp.

Cumin seeds 1 tbsp.

Mace (javitri) 1 tsp

Whole cloves 1tbsp.

Cinnamon sticks 2

Fennel seeds ½ tsp

Ground nutmeg ¼ tsp

If you are using whole nutmeg add 2-3 with these ingredients. But I'm going to use ground nutmeg.

Directions:

Dry roast all the spices, let them cool and make it into a nice powder.

In a small skillet or pan add all the ingredients and dry roast them on medium heat.

Roast them until they change their color and it also gives off a nice aroma.

Transfer it into a bowl and let it cool completely before you grind it.

Put them into a spice grinder or you may use a mortar & pestle.

The whole house smells so great like festive vibes!

Into that add ¼ tsp. of ground nutmeg and mix it well.

Let it cool completely before you store it in an airtight container.

Put it in a container, place cling wrap on the top and close it tightly. Store it in a cool dry place.

Now you can use your own homemade garam masala for your favorite recipes.

This recipe is also available on NewsBreak Video. My video channel is called “Sofia’s Passion for Cooking”. Please follow me on both for more tasty & easy recipes. Thanks!