Bacon wrapped:

Today I'm sharing my Bacon wrapped chicken livers recipe is a fantastic treat that will melt in your mouth. It uses only 3 ingredients: bacon, chicken liver and bread crumbs. I’m using turkey bacon but you may use your favorite bacon. Since bacon has enough salt in it, I’m not going to add any salt in this recipe. It’s a quick and tasty appetizer as well as a good breakfast with a hot cup of coffee or tea.

Tip: It’s a good idea to rinse and pat dry before cooking. Just make sure to dry it well with a paper towel.

Directions:

Take bacon, I’m using Turkey bacon, cut them into haves and set them aside.

Cut chicken livers into small pieces.

Take some bread crumbs, I’m using Italian style bread crumbs.

I’m going to wrap the bacon with chicken liver and cover it with bread crumbs.

Take a slice of bacon and place the liver near one end and slowly roll it tightly, cover it with bread crumbs and finally insert a toothpick.

Apply non-stick cooking spray into a cookie sheet and arrange all the wraps.

Place them in a 350ºF preheated oven and bake for 30 minutes. Turn them over half way through cooking.

My kids do not like chicken livers, but if I make it this way, they’ll love it.

Ingredients:

Chicken liver

Bacon (chicken or turkey or pork)

Bread crumbs (Italian style)

Prep Time : 10 minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes Course: Appetizer