Bacon wrapped chicken livers

My Passion My Cooking by Sofia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V2ufE_0hXqnimW00
My Passion My Cooking by Sofia

Bacon wrapped:

Today I'm sharing my Bacon wrapped chicken livers recipe is a fantastic treat that will melt in your mouth. It uses only 3 ingredients: bacon, chicken liver and bread crumbs. I’m using turkey bacon but you may use your favorite bacon. Since bacon has enough salt in it, I’m not going to add any salt in this recipe. It’s a quick and tasty appetizer as well as a good breakfast with a hot cup of coffee or tea.

Tip: It’s a good idea to rinse and pat dry before cooking. Just make sure to dry it well with a paper towel.

Directions:

Take bacon, I’m using Turkey bacon, cut them into haves and set them aside.

Cut chicken livers into small pieces.

Take some bread crumbs, I’m using Italian style bread crumbs.

I’m going to wrap the bacon with chicken liver and cover it with bread crumbs.

Take a slice of bacon and place the liver near one end and slowly roll it tightly, cover it with bread crumbs and finally insert a toothpick.

Apply non-stick cooking spray into a cookie sheet and arrange all the wraps.

Place them in a 350ºF preheated oven and bake for 30 minutes. Turn them over half way through cooking.

My kids do not like chicken livers, but if I make it this way, they’ll love it.

Ingredients:

  • Chicken liver
  • Bacon (chicken or turkey or pork)
  • Bread crumbs (Italian style)

This recipe is also available on NewsBreak Video. My video channel is called “Sofia’s Passion for Cooking”. Please follow me on both for more tasty & easy recipes. Thanks!

Prep Time : 10 minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes Course: Appetizer

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# bacon# wrap# appetizer# chickenliver# recipe

Comments / 5

Published by

Hi there, I’m Sofia live in Massachusetts. I love to taste different kinds of food, create new recipes. My greatest passion is creating in the kitchen and making deliciously comforting recipes for my family! All my recipes are so easy to follow!

Lakeville, MA
4731 followers

More from My Passion My Cooking by Sofia

Cheesy Broiled Lobster

Summer is the best time to get lobster especially in Massachusetts. Our family loves lobster and we always get steamed lobsters from the local supermarket. But this time for a change we broiled it in the oven for the very first time and it came out so great. It takes just a few minutes to cook it this way. This broiled lobster recipe is soft, sweet and tender, especially good with the accompanying hot and spicy sauce. You can make them at home anytime you want a gourmet seafood dinner! Just try these easy steps and I bet you’ll love this recipe as much as we do.

Read full story

Horchata Mexican Rice Drink

Horchata: Summer is the best time for Horchata. Horchata is a sweet Mexican drink made out of raw white rice, vanilla extract, milk and cinnamon. If you are a vegan or lactose intolerant, use coconut milk or non-dairy milk such as almond milk instead of regular milk. You may also use nuts if you want which will give an extra flavor. I strongly recommend white rice which gives a unique flavor to this drink. I'm using unbleached organic cane sugar. Do not forget to use vanilla extract for the best taste. It's the perfect compliment to all your favorite Mexican meals and it’s a staple for that Cinco de Mayo party! It's a refreshing drink & perfect for these hot Summer days!

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Green Plantain Chips

Green plantains are pretty much available year-round in Massachusetts and it's very cheap too. Most of the time I buy them 3 for 99¢ which is darn cheap. I love to make chips and my family loves to eat them. It's very easy to make and it uses just a few ingredients. Next time when you go to the supermarket, don't forget to buy some and make some chips at home. I bet you & your family will love them.

Read full story
2 comments

Indian Biryani Recipe

Biryani: Biryani is derived from the Persian word Birian, which means 'fried before cooking' and Birinj, the Persian word for rice. While there are multiple theories about how biryani made its way to India, it is generally accepted that it originated in West Asia.

Read full story

Summer Cookout Tomahawk Steak Recipe

Summer is a perfect time to grill steaks or BBQ . Today I'm grilling Tomahawk Ribeye Steaks. These are fresh from my local butcher shop. Each rib was about 4 lbs. each. To help us cook them faster we asked the butcher to slice each rib in half so we ended up with four 1½ inch, 2 lb. ribeye steaks. The price is also not too expensive. We paid $16/lb. which is about the same as other prime cuts of beef.

Read full story
29 comments

Beef Stew slow cooker recipe

Today I’m sharing an easy slow cooker dinner idea with you. This one is perfect for your busy schedule since it is very easy to prepare but still lets you make a tasty home cooked meal. You can start this soup in the morning and by the time you get home it will be ready. Add your favorite veggies. I used carrots, potatoes, tomatoes and onions but adding zucchini and summer squash would be good too. I love to serve it with garlic toast. An easy and healthy soup for your family. I bet you and your family will love this recipe just like mine does.

Read full story
5 comments

Bell Pepper Omelet

Bell Pepper Omelet Breakfast Recipe: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. A lot of us skip breakfast because we are so busy in the morning getting ready for work or getting the kids to school. Today I’m making a fast, simple and healthy breakfast. I hope you’ll love it.

Read full story
7 comments

Chicken Nuggets Recipe

Chicken nuggets: My kids love chicken nuggets, they always make me buy them from fast food restaurants. Nuggets are great because you can munch on them at any time. Store bought is also very convenient, but I love to try homemade versions which are healthier and taste better. I hope this easy recipe of mine will inspire you to make your own chicken nuggets at home. You can make a big batch and store them in your freezer for up to 2 months. It’s very handy and you can take it straight from your freezer and fry them or bake them or even air-fry them with no need to thaw. I’m slowly creating recipes for some of my family’s favorite fast food meals into healthy homemade versions. This recipe is not only a favorite for kids but also adults like us. Let's get started! Let's get started!

Read full story
4 comments

Lemon-Ginger Honey Tea

Sore throat remedy: This lemon tea is made with ginger, whole black peppers, cumin seeds and honey. It helps your sore throat to feel much better. I always have them handy in my refrigerator.

Read full story
2 comments

How to season a new cast iron wok

I'm going to show you how I season a new cast iron wok at home. Most new cast iron cookware will come pre-seasoned from the factory. But you will need to season it more before you can get good results cooking with it.

Read full story

Lamb Tikka

Lamb Tikka: Tikkas, also called kebabs, are succulent chunks of meat that are marinated with fragrant spices. Kebabs are made with coarsely minced meat, while the tikkas consist of larger chunks of meat, marinated and grilled till done.

Read full story
5 comments

Oven Baked Salmon

This baked salmon is sweet and sticky with simple ingredients. It takes only 15 minutes to make dinner using this Honey Salmon recipe! This salmon recipe is extremely juicy, moist and packed full of flavor and very easy to make. Hope you'll love it!

Read full story
2 comments

Homemade Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup: Today I’m making Indian style tomato soup. This tomato soup is a classic served with grilled cheese sandwiches and topped with some homemade croutons. This sweet and sour combination gives an extra flavor to this soup. This soup is one of my favorites. I recommend using fresh vine tomatoes for this recipe.

Read full story
24 comments

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

Today I’m sharing my bacon wrapped scallops recipe with you. This recipe is absolutely one of my favorites. It's a perfect appetizer for small parties and get-togethers. It’s so easy to make and very tasty. Hope you’ll enjoy this simple recipe.

Read full story
68 comments

Dungeness crab masala fry

Today, I’m sharing my Dungeness Crab Masala fry recipe. I learned this recipe from my mom who is a fabulous cook. When I was small, I hated crabs. But once I tried I thought this was the best food I ever had. We Indians don’t just boil the crabs & eat them with butter. We cook crabs with lots of spices and masalas to make them tastier. Just follow this simple recipe and I bet you’ll love it too. Did you read my article about "How I clean Dungeness Crabs before Cooking", if not please check it out when you get a chance. Some of you wondered why I cleaned the crabs thoroughly before I cooked. The reason is, we cook the crabs with spices and a lot of the flavor will be on the outside of the shell so you will want to chew on the legs to get all the wonderful taste. This recipe is also available on my NewsBreak creator video and my channel name is "Sofia's Passion for Cooking". Please follow me on both for more tasty & easy recipes. Thanks!

Read full story
9 comments

Tea/Chai recipe

Tea/Chai: There are so many varieties of tea like plain black tea, ginger tea, tandoori tea, masala tea & so on. And each tea we make in a different way. But whatever tea we make, we’ll add milk into it. That’s the specialty in our Indian teas. Today I’m making plain tea which is very common in our house with our breakfast. I’ll share my recipes for other types of tea with you soon. The secret behind our Indian tea is, we use only black tea leaves which gives you a strong flavor & also gives a beautiful color when you add milk into it. You can make your tea strong, light, or creamy. I always love light tea so I brew the tea leaves in water. But you may brew them in milk instead.

Read full story
5 comments

Chicken Drumstick Curry

Chicken curry: Today, I'm sharing my South Indian special spicy chicken curry. The freshly roasted and ground whole spices give an extra aromatic flavor to this curry which makes you want to eat more and more for sure. You can serve this curry with any kind of bread or rice.

Read full story
17 comments

Coconut Milk Rice

Coconut Milk Rice: Coconut Milk rice is quite popular in the Southern part of India & it’s made in many ways. A fragrant, tasty and mild coconut milk pulao made with basmati rice, coconut milk, spices and herbs. It goes well with chicken or mutton(goat) curry or vegetable korma. I’m using homemade fresh coconut milk. I will share the recipe soon. If you are a vegan please omit ghee in this recipe. Thanks for watching. For more & easy recipes please follow me. Have a great day!

Read full story
12 comments

Homemade Pancakes with Homemade Pancakes Premix

Homemade Pancakes are pretty much the perfect weekend food. The only thing better than pancakes are homemade pancakes from a homemade pancake mix! First let me show you how I make premix for my pancakes.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy