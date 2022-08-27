Cheesy Broiled Lobster

Sofia's Passion for Cooking

Broiled Lobster:

Summer is the best time to get lobster especially in Massachusetts. Our family loves lobster and we always get steamed lobsters from the local supermarket. But this time for a change we broiled it in the oven for the very first time and it came out so great. It takes just a few minutes to cook it this way. This broiled lobster recipe is soft, sweet and tender, especially good with the accompanying hot and spicy sauce. You can make them at home anytime you want a gourmet seafood dinner! Just try these easy steps and I bet you’ll love this recipe as much as we do.

I bought 2 live lobsters, each weighing about 1½ lbs.

I will share you 2 easy ways to dispatch them. (How to humanely dispatch a live lobster)

A quick cleaver through the body. Or split it down the middle of the head.

Instructions:

Cut & twist the tail off from the head.

Cut the tail & head into 2 pieces, remove the guts and wash them thoroughly.

Ingredients for sauce:

Mix them together:

Mayonnaise 1½ tbsp.

Tomato ketchup1 tsp.

Hot chili sauce

Salt to taste.

Crack the claws, so that the sauce will get inside.

Spread the sauce over the tail and claws, sprinkle some cheese & bread crumbs.

Sofia's Passion for Cooking

Broil on high until the bread crumbs change their color, and the shells are bright red and the meat turns white, 8 to 10 minutes for a 1½ lb. lobster and 12 to 14 minutes for a 2-lb. lobster. There’s no need to turn the lobster over.

Sofia's Passion for Cooking

Ingredients:

Live lobsters 2

Mayonnaise 1½ tbsp.

Tomato ketchup 1½ tbsp.

Hot chili sauce 1 tsp.

Salt to taste

Cheese

Bread crumbs

Course: Seafood Cuisine: Seafood Prep Time: 15 Minutes Cook Time: 8-10 minutes

This recipe is also available on NewsBreak Video. My video channel is called “Sofia’s Passion for Cooking”. Please follow me on both for more tasty & easy recipes. Thanks!