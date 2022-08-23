Horchata Mexican Rice Drink

Horchata: Summer is the best time for Horchata. Horchata is a sweet Mexican drink made out of raw white rice, vanilla extract, milk and cinnamon. If you are a vegan or lactose intolerant, use coconut milk or non-dairy milk such as almond milk instead of regular milk. You may also use nuts if you want which will give an extra flavor. I strongly recommend white rice which gives a unique flavor to this drink. I'm using unbleached organic cane sugar. Do not forget to use vanilla extract for the best taste. It's the perfect compliment to all your favorite Mexican meals and it’s a staple for that Cinco de Mayo party! It's a refreshing drink & perfect for these hot Summer days!

Sofia's Passion for Cooking

Ingredients:

Uncooked Rice 1 cup Water 5 cups Cinnamon sticks 2 Milk ½ cup Vanilla Extract ½ tsp. Ground Cinnamon ½ tsp. Unbleached cane sugar ⅔ cups (adjust to your taste)

Method:

In a blender add 1 cup of rice and 5 cups of water.

Cover it & blend until the rice just begins to break up, about 1 minute.

Add 2 cinnamon sticks. Let the rice and water stand at room temperature for a minimum of 3 hours.

Strain the rice water into a bowl and discard the cinnamon sticks.

Put it in a pitcher and leave it in the refrigerator for a couple of hours.

Horchata takes just 2 hours to make. Serve with ice if desired,

Note: You may add all the ingredients before you leave it in the refrigerator.

This recipe is also available on NewsBreak Video. My video channel is called “Sofia’s Passion for Cooking”. Please follow me on both for more tasty & easy recipes. Thanks!