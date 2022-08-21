Sofia's Passion for Cooking

Green Plantain chips:

Green plantains are pretty much available year-round in Massachusetts and it's very cheap too. Most of the time I buy them 3 for 99¢ which is darn cheap. I love to make chips and my family loves to eat them. It's very easy to make and it uses just a few ingredients. Next time when you go to the supermarket, don't forget to buy some and make some chips at home. I bet you & your family will love them.

The green ones yield more crunchy chips because they crisp-up better while the ripe plantain yields sweeter tasting chips, they may not be as crisp as their green counterpart. I'm using a slightly ripened one but you may use a fully raw one.

Ingredients:

Green plantain Paprika Garlic powder Salt Ground black pepper Oil to fry

Method:

Cut both ends & discard. Make a slit lengthwise, and peel the skin off.

Cut it into halves and soak it in water for 10 minutes.

Take it out of the water & pat it dry and slice them into thin round pieces.

In a deep cast iron pan add enough oil for deep frying the plantain over medium heat.

Add a piece and check if the oil is ready to use.

Add pieces one at a time otherwise they’ll stick together.

Move them around and fry till they change their color slightly.

Sprinkle some salt and paprika. You may also sprinkle some garlic powder and ground black pepper if you want.

This simple and tasty snack is so easy to make and I bet you’ll love it.

This simple and tasty snack is so easy to make and I bet you'll love it.