Green Plantain chips:
Green plantains are pretty much available year-round in Massachusetts and it's very cheap too. Most of the time I buy them 3 for 99¢ which is darn cheap. I love to make chips and my family loves to eat them. It's very easy to make and it uses just a few ingredients. Next time when you go to the supermarket, don't forget to buy some and make some chips at home. I bet you & your family will love them.
The green ones yield more crunchy chips because they crisp-up better while the ripe plantain yields sweeter tasting chips, they may not be as crisp as their green counterpart. I'm using a slightly ripened one but you may use a fully raw one.
Ingredients:
- Green plantain
- Paprika
- Garlic powder
- Salt
- Ground black pepper
- Oil to fry
Method:
- Cut both ends & discard. Make a slit lengthwise, and peel the skin off.
- Cut it into halves and soak it in water for 10 minutes.
- Take it out of the water & pat it dry and slice them into thin round pieces.
- In a deep cast iron pan add enough oil for deep frying the plantain over medium heat.
- Add a piece and check if the oil is ready to use.
- Add pieces one at a time otherwise they’ll stick together.
- Move them around and fry till they change their color slightly.
- Sprinkle some salt and paprika. You may also sprinkle some garlic powder and ground black pepper if you want.
This simple and tasty snack is so easy to make and I bet you’ll love it.
