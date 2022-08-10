Indian Biryani Recipe

My Passion My Cooking by Sofia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u1ZOF_0h3LzUp800
Sofia's Passion for Cooking

Biryani: Biryani is derived from the Persian word Birian, which means 'fried before cooking' and Birinj, the Persian word for rice. While there are multiple theories about how biryani made its way to India, it is generally accepted that it originated in West Asia.

Biryani is very rich and one of the flavorful foods introduced by Persians to Indians. This is considered to be a luxurious treat to enjoy on special occasions. Making biryani is a long process & you need a little more practice but it is worth making it. There’re so many kinds of biryanis & so many ways to cook it. Here, today I’m showing one of my ways to make biryani.

I’m using 1½ lbs. of goat meat(mutton) for this recipe.

Pressure cook the following ingredients:

  • Goat meat 1½ lbs.
  • Turmeric powder ½ tsp.
  • Salt to taste
  • Chopped tomato 1
  • Ginger & garlic paste 2 tsp.
  • Sliced onion 1 cup
  • Water ½ cup

Cook on high heat until the pressure comes. Once the pressure comes, lock in the pressure and wait for 3 whistles and reduce the heat to low & cook for 15-20 minutes and set it aside.

Take 2 cups of basmati rice, wash it a couple of times & soak it for 15-30 minutes. The more you soak, the better the rice when you cook.

Ingredients for rice:

  • Basmati rice 2 cups
  • Chopped tomato 1
  • Sliced onion 2
  • Ginger garlic paste 2 tsp.
  • Green chili 1-2 (adjust to your taste)
  • Mint leave 1 bunch
  • Chopped cilantro 1 cup
  • Paprika 1 tsp.
  • Cumin powder 1 tsp.
  • Freshly ground black pepper ½ tsp.
  • Coriander powder 1tsp.
  • Turmeric ½ tsp.
  • Garam masala ⅛ tsp.
  • Ghee 3-4 tbsp.
  • Oil 2 tbsp.
  • Plain yogurt 3tbsp.
  • Lemon juice 1tsp.
  • Salt to taste
  • Water 3 cups
  • Saffron threads
  • Rose water 1 tsp.

Note: Fresh or dry mint leaves and ghee are a must for this recipe.

How to prepare:

In a big pot add 2 tbsp. oil and 2 tbsp. of ghee over high heat.

Whole spices:

  • Bay leaves 3-4
  • Javitri a small piece
  • Cardamom 4-5
  • Fennel seeds ¼ tsp.
  • Cloves 4-5
  • Star Anise 2-3
  • Cinnamon sticks 2-3

Once it’s hot add the whole spices at once with fresh or dry mint leaves.

Add chili and onion & fry till the onion turns brown.

Add ginger garlic paste and tomato & cook for 2 minutes.

Into that add paprika 1tsp., cumin powder 1tsp., freshly ground black pepper ½ tsp., coriander powder 1 tsp., turmeric ½ tsp. and garam masala ⅛ tsp.

Let all the ingredients get well incorporated.

Cover it & cook on low until it releases oil.

Add cooked meat with no liquid.

Add 3 tbsp. plain yogurt and 1tsp.and lemon juice. I always freeze my lemon juice which is very handy. Adding yogurt & lemon juice makes the meat tender & soft.

Add salt to taste, cover & cook on medium low heat for 5-10 minutes.

Take some saffron threads and soak them with a tsp. of rose water. This is optional but it adds a wonderful flavor to the food.

Add soaked rice & mix it well.

Do not throw the broth, All together I’m adding 3 cups of water.

Give it a good mix and bring it to a boil on medium heat.

Once the water has evaporated, add coriander leaves and mint leaves.

Into that add the rose water mix along with 1-2 tbsp. of ghee.

Take aluminum foil, cover the top & put the lid on & cook for 7 minutes on low heat.

Slowly fold it. Do not over mix it as the rice will become so mushy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24rFS5_0h3LzUp800
Sofia's Passion for Cooking

Onion raita is perfect for biryani. I’ll share my raita recipe soon so be on the lookout for that.

This recipe is also available on NewsBreak Video. My video channel is called “Sofia’s Passion for Cooking”. Please follow me on both for more tasty & easy recipes. Thanks!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# biryani# festivefood# richflavour# recipe# indianrecipe

Comments / 0

Published by

Hi there, I’m Sofia live in Massachusetts. I love to taste different kinds of food, create new recipes. My greatest passion is creating in the kitchen and making deliciously comforting recipes for my family! All my recipes are so easy to follow!

Lakeville, MA
4769 followers

More from My Passion My Cooking by Sofia

Summer Cookout Tomahawk Steak Recipe

Summer is a perfect time to grill steaks or BBQ . Today I'm grilling Tomahawk Ribeye Steaks. These are fresh from my local butcher shop. Each rib was about 4 lbs. each. To help us cook them faster we asked the butcher to slice each rib in half so we ended up with four 1½ inch, 2 lb. ribeye steaks. The price is also not too expensive. We paid $16/lb. which is about the same as other prime cuts of beef.

Read full story
30 comments

Beef Stew slow cooker recipe

Today I’m sharing an easy slow cooker dinner idea with you. This one is perfect for your busy schedule since it is very easy to prepare but still lets you make a tasty home cooked meal. You can start this soup in the morning and by the time you get home it will be ready. Add your favorite veggies. I used carrots, potatoes, tomatoes and onions but adding zucchini and summer squash would be good too. I love to serve it with garlic toast. An easy and healthy soup for your family. I bet you and your family will love this recipe just like mine does.

Read full story
5 comments

Bell Pepper Omelet

Bell Pepper Omelet Breakfast Recipe: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. A lot of us skip breakfast because we are so busy in the morning getting ready for work or getting the kids to school. Today I’m making a fast, simple and healthy breakfast. I hope you’ll love it.

Read full story
7 comments

Chicken Nuggets Recipe

Chicken nuggets: My kids love chicken nuggets, they always make me buy them from fast food restaurants. Nuggets are great because you can munch on them at any time. Store bought is also very convenient, but I love to try homemade versions which are healthier and taste better. I hope this easy recipe of mine will inspire you to make your own chicken nuggets at home. You can make a big batch and store them in your freezer for up to 2 months. It’s very handy and you can take it straight from your freezer and fry them or bake them or even air-fry them with no need to thaw. I’m slowly creating recipes for some of my family’s favorite fast food meals into healthy homemade versions. This recipe is not only a favorite for kids but also adults like us. Let's get started! Let's get started!

Read full story
4 comments

Lemon-Ginger Honey Tea

Sore throat remedy: This lemon tea is made with ginger, whole black peppers, cumin seeds and honey. It helps your sore throat to feel much better. I always have them handy in my refrigerator.

Read full story
2 comments

How to season a new cast iron wok

I'm going to show you how I season a new cast iron wok at home. Most new cast iron cookware will come pre-seasoned from the factory. But you will need to season it more before you can get good results cooking with it.

Read full story

Lamb Tikka

Lamb Tikka: Tikkas, also called kebabs, are succulent chunks of meat that are marinated with fragrant spices. Kebabs are made with coarsely minced meat, while the tikkas consist of larger chunks of meat, marinated and grilled till done.

Read full story
5 comments

Oven Baked Salmon

This baked salmon is sweet and sticky with simple ingredients. It takes only 15 minutes to make dinner using this Honey Salmon recipe! This salmon recipe is extremely juicy, moist and packed full of flavor and very easy to make. Hope you'll love it!

Read full story
2 comments

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

Today I’m sharing my bacon wrapped scallops recipe with you. This recipe is absolutely one of my favorites. It's a perfect appetizer for small parties and get-togethers. It’s so easy to make and very tasty. Hope you’ll enjoy this simple recipe.

Read full story
68 comments

Dungeness crab masala fry

Today, I’m sharing my Dungeness Crab Masala fry recipe. I learned this recipe from my mom who is a fabulous cook. When I was small, I hated crabs. But once I tried I thought this was the best food I ever had. We Indians don’t just boil the crabs & eat them with butter. We cook crabs with lots of spices and masalas to make them tastier. Just follow this simple recipe and I bet you’ll love it too. Did you read my article about "How I clean Dungeness Crabs before Cooking", if not please check it out when you get a chance. Some of you wondered why I cleaned the crabs thoroughly before I cooked. The reason is, we cook the crabs with spices and a lot of the flavor will be on the outside of the shell so you will want to chew on the legs to get all the wonderful taste. This recipe is also available on my NewsBreak creator video and my channel name is "Sofia's Passion for Cooking". Please follow me on both for more tasty & easy recipes. Thanks!

Read full story
9 comments

Tea/Chai recipe

Tea/Chai: There are so many varieties of tea like plain black tea, ginger tea, tandoori tea, masala tea & so on. And each tea we make in a different way. But whatever tea we make, we’ll add milk into it. That’s the specialty in our Indian teas. Today I’m making plain tea which is very common in our house with our breakfast. I’ll share my recipes for other types of tea with you soon. The secret behind our Indian tea is, we use only black tea leaves which gives you a strong flavor & also gives a beautiful color when you add milk into it. You can make your tea strong, light, or creamy. I always love light tea so I brew the tea leaves in water. But you may brew them in milk instead.

Read full story
5 comments

Chicken Drumstick Curry

Chicken curry: Today, I'm sharing my South Indian special spicy chicken curry. The freshly roasted and ground whole spices give an extra aromatic flavor to this curry which makes you want to eat more and more for sure. You can serve this curry with any kind of bread or rice.

Read full story
17 comments

Homemade Pancakes with Homemade Pancakes Premix

Homemade Pancakes are pretty much the perfect weekend food. The only thing better than pancakes are homemade pancakes from a homemade pancake mix! First let me show you how I make premix for my pancakes.

Read full story
5 comments

Rose Cookies

Rose cookie is a famous South Indian snack made during festival seasons. It is called Achoo Murukku in the Tamil language. Murukku means twisted because of its shape and Achoo means Mold: Flower shaped mold is used to make Achoo Murukku. To make this snack you will need a cookie mold. Making this murukku is a little hard at first but all you need is some practice. The ingredients are very simple: rice flour, powdered sugar, egg, coconut milk, cardamom powder and oil to fry. If you are a vegan just skip the egg from this recipe & you can use just water instead of coconut milk, but coconut milk gives an extra flavor to this recipe. These classic cookies are obviously a great addition to your Easter menu. I really love to munch on these crispy beauties. They never fail to bring in the festive vibes. Try these scrumptious Rose Cookies (Achoo Murukku) and share your experience! Thanks for watching!

Read full story
1 comments

Homemade Turmeric Powder #DIY

We Indians use turmeric powder in almost all our dishes. It gives a gorgeous color to your dishes. It also has so many health benefits. I buy them in my local Indian grocery stores. But recently I also found them at BJ's Wholesale Club. You can use either an oven, dehydrator, or even the sun to dry turmeric. I use my dehydrator to dry my turmeric. I make small quantities and store them in a glass bottle. It stays fresh for up to one year in your pantry. If you keep these roots in your refrigerator you can prepare them at any time and never run out again. You can definitely see the difference between the store bought and homemade turmeric powder by its color.

Read full story
2 comments

SPATCHCOCK Roasted Cornish Hen with vegetables Recipe:

SPATCHCOCK Roasted Cornish Hen with vegetables Recipe:. This recipe is our favorite way to roast small chickens like Cornish hens with veggies and herbs. It’s so simple and looks so fancy & juicy too. The best part is you do not need to marinate, it’s a quick and easy one-pan recipe. The SPATCHCOCK method allows the chicken to cook faster, more evenly and results in a crispier skin. You'll never want to make roast chicken another way! I’m using extra virgin olive oil for this recipe but if you are a butter lover, go ahead and use it.

Read full story

Orange Chicken Recipe

My family loves Chinese Orange Chicken. It’s so crispy and covered with a sweet orange sauce. I’ve always wanted to make it at home. After trying many times I’ve finally got it perfected and it tastes just like your favorite Chinese restaurant. Here, I’m sharing my orange chicken recipe with you. It still has the same incredible flavors my family loves and you won’t have to order take-out to enjoy it at home. It’ll definitely be a win-win recipe in your home. Try it today & let me know what you think.

Read full story
19 comments

Hibachi Recipe

I love Hibachi! I am always looking forward to going to a Japanese restaurant for hibachi with my family. The way they cooked in front of you impressed me. To make this recipe, you need an outdoor Hibachi griddle or an indoor electric griddle. I recently bought a stainless-steel griddle which I can put on the top of my outdoor grill. Today I’m sharing my hibachi recipe with you. This hibachi chicken, shrimp, steak and fried rice recipe is perfectly seasoned, and tastes like it was just made at your favorite Japanese restaurant. You can see I'm using the same ingredients for all the meats that I'm cooking on this grill. I prefer using sesame oil which gives an extra flavor to this recipe. Hope you too love this recipe. This is the perfect way to make hibachi at home!

Read full story
4 comments

Crack open a coconut at home

I always buy fresh coconuts from the supermarket for my cooking. I crack, shred, and make coconut milk for all my recipes. I know it’s a lot of work, but I love to use fresh ingredients when I cook for my family. You can also freeze any extra. But cracking a coconut was always a big challenge for me. Most of the time I hurt my hand and spilled the coconut water when I opened them. But recently I found this easy way to crack open a coconut, so I would love to share it with you.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy