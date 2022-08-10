Indian Biryani Recipe

Sofia's Passion for Cooking

Biryani: Biryani is derived from the Persian word Birian, which means 'fried before cooking' and Birinj, the Persian word for rice. While there are multiple theories about how biryani made its way to India, it is generally accepted that it originated in West Asia.

Biryani is very rich and one of the flavorful foods introduced by Persians to Indians. This is considered to be a luxurious treat to enjoy on special occasions. Making biryani is a long process & you need a little more practice but it is worth making it. There’re so many kinds of biryanis & so many ways to cook it. Here, today I’m showing one of my ways to make biryani.

I’m using 1½ lbs. of goat meat(mutton) for this recipe.

Pressure cook the following ingredients:

Goat meat 1½ lbs.

Turmeric powder ½ tsp.

Salt to taste

Chopped tomato 1

Ginger & garlic paste 2 tsp.

Sliced onion 1 cup

Water ½ cup

Cook on high heat until the pressure comes. Once the pressure comes, lock in the pressure and wait for 3 whistles and reduce the heat to low & cook for 15-20 minutes and set it aside.

Take 2 cups of basmati rice, wash it a couple of times & soak it for 15-30 minutes. The more you soak, the better the rice when you cook.

Ingredients for rice:

Basmati rice 2 cups

Chopped tomato 1

Sliced onion 2

Ginger garlic paste 2 tsp.

Green chili 1-2 (adjust to your taste)

Mint leave 1 bunch

Chopped cilantro 1 cup

Paprika 1 tsp.

Cumin powder 1 tsp.

Freshly ground black pepper ½ tsp.

Coriander powder 1tsp.

Turmeric ½ tsp.

Garam masala ⅛ tsp.

Ghee 3-4 tbsp.

Oil 2 tbsp.

Plain yogurt 3tbsp.

Lemon juice 1tsp.

Salt to taste

Water 3 cups

Saffron threads

Rose water 1 tsp.

Note: Fresh or dry mint leaves and ghee are a must for this recipe.

How to prepare:

In a big pot add 2 tbsp. oil and 2 tbsp. of ghee over high heat.

Whole spices:

Bay leaves 3-4

Javitri a small piece

Cardamom 4-5

Fennel seeds ¼ tsp.

Cloves 4-5

Star Anise 2-3

Cinnamon sticks 2-3

Once it’s hot add the whole spices at once with fresh or dry mint leaves.

Add chili and onion & fry till the onion turns brown.

Add ginger garlic paste and tomato & cook for 2 minutes.

Into that add paprika 1tsp., cumin powder 1tsp., freshly ground black pepper ½ tsp., coriander powder 1 tsp., turmeric ½ tsp. and garam masala ⅛ tsp.

Let all the ingredients get well incorporated.

Cover it & cook on low until it releases oil.

Add cooked meat with no liquid.

Add 3 tbsp. plain yogurt and 1tsp.and lemon juice. I always freeze my lemon juice which is very handy. Adding yogurt & lemon juice makes the meat tender & soft.

Add salt to taste, cover & cook on medium low heat for 5-10 minutes.

Take some saffron threads and soak them with a tsp. of rose water. This is optional but it adds a wonderful flavor to the food.

Add soaked rice & mix it well.

Do not throw the broth, All together I’m adding 3 cups of water.

Give it a good mix and bring it to a boil on medium heat.

Once the water has evaporated, add coriander leaves and mint leaves.

Into that add the rose water mix along with 1-2 tbsp. of ghee.

Take aluminum foil, cover the top & put the lid on & cook for 7 minutes on low heat.

Slowly fold it. Do not over mix it as the rice will become so mushy.

Sofia's Passion for Cooking

Onion raita is perfect for biryani. I’ll share my raita recipe soon so be on the lookout for that.

This recipe is also available on NewsBreak Video. My video channel is called “Sofia’s Passion for Cooking”. Please follow me on both for more tasty & easy recipes. Thanks!