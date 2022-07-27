Summer Cookout Tomahawk Steak Recipe

Summer is a perfect time to grill steaks or BBQ .

Today I'm grilling Tomahawk Ribeye Steaks. These are fresh from my local butcher shop. Each rib was about 4 lbs. each. To help us cook them faster we asked the butcher to slice each rib in half so we ended up with four 1½ inch, 2 lb. ribeye steaks. The price is also not too expensive. We paid $16/lb. which is about the same as other prime cuts of beef.

My Passion My Cooking by Sofia

Method:

Bring the steaks to room temperature for about an hour.

Sprinkle on some rock salt, ground black pepper, garlic, onion powder and paprika. Or just use Montreal Steak Seasoning. Sprinkle all over the steak including the sides.

Start the grill & wait until it reaches between 550°F to 600°F. Cook for 2½ minutes and turn them 90° and cook for another 2½ minutes to make a nice crosshatched grill mark.

Then flip them over and repeat to make the grill marks on the other side. Cover the grill while it cooks.

As I mentioned earlier, we asked the butcher to cut them into 1½ inch thick pieces, so it took just 10 minutes for medium rare. Otherwise it would’ve taken 45 minutes.

My Tomahawk Steaks came out very well, tender, juicy and so flavorful. It is very much worth looking for at your butcher shop. Try it today and let me know what you think.

This recipe is also available on NewsBreak Video. My video channel is called “Sofia’s Passion for Cooking”. Please follow me on both for more tasty & easy recipes. Thanks!

Have a great Summer! Stay cool!