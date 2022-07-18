Beef Stew slow cooker recipe

My Passion My Cooking by Sofia

Beef Stew:

Today I’m sharing an easy slow cooker dinner idea with you. This one is perfect for your busy schedule since it is very easy to prepare but still lets you make a tasty home cooked meal. You can start this soup in the morning and by the time you get home it will be ready. Add your favorite veggies. I used carrots, potatoes, tomatoes and onions but adding zucchini and summer squash would be good too. I love to serve it with garlic toast. An easy and healthy soup for your family. I bet you and your family will love this recipe just like mine does.

Another Option: If you do not have a slow cooker, please go ahead and prepare this on your stove top. When you cook on the stove top, let it come to a boil and reduce the heat to low, cover it and cook until the meat gets tender and soft. It should take about 6-7 hours.

Ingredients:

Beef 1¼ lbs.

Salt to taste

Carrot cut into coins 2

Chopped garlic cloves 5

Garlic chives(optional)

Sliced onion ½

Russet potato 1

Tomato 1

Ground black pepper 1 tsp.

Turmeric powder ½ tsp.

Water 2 cups or beef stock

Add all the ingredients in a slow cooker and cook on low for 6-7 hours. No need to check your soup in between. I always cook on high for the first 2 hours and on low for the next 3 hours.

This recipe is also available on my NewsBreak creator video & my channel name is "Sofia's Passion for Cooking"