Beef Stew slow cooker recipe

My Passion My Cooking by Sofia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ns9aA_0gflBZsr00
My Passion My Cooking by Sofia

Beef Stew:

Today I’m sharing an easy slow cooker dinner idea with you. This one is perfect for your busy schedule since it is very easy to prepare but still lets you make a tasty home cooked meal. You can start this soup in the morning and by the time you get home it will be ready. Add your favorite veggies. I used carrots, potatoes, tomatoes and onions but adding zucchini and summer squash would be good too. I love to serve it with garlic toast. An easy and healthy soup for your family. I bet you and your family will love this recipe just like mine does.

Another Option: If you do not have a slow cooker, please go ahead and prepare this on your stove top. When you cook on the stove top, let it come to a boil and reduce the heat to low, cover it and cook until the meat gets tender and soft. It should take about 6-7 hours.

Ingredients:

  • Beef 1¼ lbs.
  • Salt to taste
  • Carrot cut into coins 2
  • Chopped garlic cloves 5
  • Garlic chives(optional)
  • Sliced onion ½
  • Russet potato 1
  • Tomato 1
  • Ground black pepper 1 tsp.
  • Turmeric powder ½ tsp.
  • Water 2 cups or beef stock

Add all the ingredients in a slow cooker and cook on low for 6-7 hours. No need to check your soup in between. I always cook on high for the first 2 hours and on low for the next 3 hours.

This recipe is also available on my NewsBreak creator video & my channel name is "Sofia's Passion for Cooking"

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# beefstew# soup# onepotmeal# dinner# howtocook

Comments / 5

Published by

Hi there, I’m Sofia live in Massachusetts. I love to taste different kinds of food, create new recipes. My greatest passion is creating in the kitchen and making deliciously comforting recipes for my family! All my recipes are so easy to follow!

Lakeville, MA
4064 followers

More from My Passion My Cooking by Sofia

Bell Pepper Omelet

Bell Pepper Omelet Breakfast Recipe: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. A lot of us skip breakfast because we are so busy in the morning getting ready for work or getting the kids to school. Today I’m making a fast, simple and healthy breakfast. I hope you’ll love it.

Read full story
3 comments

Chicken Nuggets Recipe

Chicken nuggets: My kids love chicken nuggets, they always make me buy them from fast food restaurants. Nuggets are great because you can munch on them at any time. Store bought is also very convenient, but I love to try homemade versions which are healthier and taste better. I hope this easy recipe of mine will inspire you to make your own chicken nuggets at home. You can make a big batch and store them in your freezer for up to 2 months. It’s very handy and you can take it straight from your freezer and fry them or bake them or even air-fry them with no need to thaw. I’m slowly creating recipes for some of my family’s favorite fast food meals into healthy homemade versions. This recipe is not only a favorite for kids but also adults like us. Let's get started! Let's get started!

Read full story
3 comments

Lemon-Ginger Honey Tea

Sore throat remedy: This lemon tea is made with ginger, whole black peppers, cumin seeds and honey. It helps your sore throat to feel much better. I always have them handy in my refrigerator.

Read full story
1 comments

How to season a new cast iron wok

I'm going to show you how I season a new cast iron wok at home. Most new cast iron cookware will come pre-seasoned from the factory. But you will need to season it more before you can get good results cooking with it.

Read full story

Lamb Tikka

Lamb Tikka: Tikkas, also called kebabs, are succulent chunks of meat that are marinated with fragrant spices. Kebabs are made with coarsely minced meat, while the tikkas consist of larger chunks of meat, marinated and grilled till done.

Read full story
5 comments

Oven Baked Salmon

This baked salmon is sweet and sticky with simple ingredients. It takes only 15 minutes to make dinner using this Honey Salmon recipe! This salmon recipe is extremely juicy, moist and packed full of flavor and very easy to make. Hope you'll love it!

Read full story
2 comments

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

Today I’m sharing my bacon wrapped scallops recipe with you. This recipe is absolutely one of my favorites. It's a perfect appetizer for small parties and get-togethers. It’s so easy to make and very tasty. Hope you’ll enjoy this simple recipe.

Read full story
61 comments

Dungeness crab masala fry

Today, I’m sharing my Dungeness Crab Masala fry recipe. I learned this recipe from my mom who is a fabulous cook. When I was small, I hated crabs. But once I tried I thought this was the best food I ever had. We Indians don’t just boil the crabs & eat them with butter. We cook crabs with lots of spices and masalas to make them tastier. Just follow this simple recipe and I bet you’ll love it too. Did you read my article about "How I clean Dungeness Crabs before Cooking", if not please check it out when you get a chance. Some of you wondered why I cleaned the crabs thoroughly before I cooked. The reason is, we cook the crabs with spices and a lot of the flavor will be on the outside of the shell so you will want to chew on the legs to get all the wonderful taste. This recipe is also available on my NewsBreak creator video and my channel name is "Sofia's Passion for Cooking". Please follow me on both for more tasty & easy recipes. Thanks!

Read full story
7 comments

Tea/Chai recipe

Tea/Chai: There are so many varieties of tea like plain black tea, ginger tea, tandoori tea, masala tea & so on. And each tea we make in a different way. But whatever tea we make, we’ll add milk into it. That’s the specialty in our Indian teas. Today I’m making plain tea which is very common in our house with our breakfast. I’ll share my recipes for other types of tea with you soon. The secret behind our Indian tea is, we use only black tea leaves which gives you a strong flavor & also gives a beautiful color when you add milk into it. You can make your tea strong, light, or creamy. I always love light tea so I brew the tea leaves in water. But you may brew them in milk instead.

Read full story
5 comments

Chicken Drumstick Curry

Chicken curry: Today, I'm sharing my South Indian special spicy chicken curry. The freshly roasted and ground whole spices give an extra aromatic flavor to this curry which makes you want to eat more and more for sure. You can serve this curry with any kind of bread or rice.

Read full story
17 comments

Coconut Milk Rice

Coconut Milk Rice: Coconut Milk rice is quite popular in the Southern part of India & it’s made in many ways. A fragrant, tasty and mild coconut milk pulao made with basmati rice, coconut milk, spices and herbs. It goes well with chicken or mutton(goat) curry or vegetable korma. I’m using homemade fresh coconut milk. I will share the recipe soon. If you are a vegan please omit ghee in this recipe. Thanks for watching. For more & easy recipes please follow me. Have a great day!

Read full story
10 comments

Homemade Pancakes with Homemade Pancakes Premix

Homemade Pancakes are pretty much the perfect weekend food. The only thing better than pancakes are homemade pancakes from a homemade pancake mix! First let me show you how I make premix for my pancakes.

Read full story
5 comments

Rose Cookies

Rose cookie is a famous South Indian snack made during festival seasons. It is called Achoo Murukku in the Tamil language. Murukku means twisted because of its shape and Achoo means Mold: Flower shaped mold is used to make Achoo Murukku. To make this snack you will need a cookie mold. Making this murukku is a little hard at first but all you need is some practice. The ingredients are very simple: rice flour, powdered sugar, egg, coconut milk, cardamom powder and oil to fry. If you are a vegan just skip the egg from this recipe & you can use just water instead of coconut milk, but coconut milk gives an extra flavor to this recipe. These classic cookies are obviously a great addition to your Easter menu. I really love to munch on these crispy beauties. They never fail to bring in the festive vibes. Try these scrumptious Rose Cookies (Achoo Murukku) and share your experience! Thanks for watching!

Read full story

Homemade Turmeric Powder #DIY

We Indians use turmeric powder in almost all our dishes. It gives a gorgeous color to your dishes. It also has so many health benefits. I buy them in my local Indian grocery stores. But recently I also found them at BJ's Wholesale Club. You can use either an oven, dehydrator, or even the sun to dry turmeric. I use my dehydrator to dry my turmeric. I make small quantities and store them in a glass bottle. It stays fresh for up to one year in your pantry. If you keep these roots in your refrigerator you can prepare them at any time and never run out again. You can definitely see the difference between the store bought and homemade turmeric powder by its color.

Read full story
2 comments

SPATCHCOCK Roasted Cornish Hen with vegetables Recipe:

SPATCHCOCK Roasted Cornish Hen with vegetables Recipe:. This recipe is our favorite way to roast small chickens like Cornish hens with veggies and herbs. It’s so simple and looks so fancy & juicy too. The best part is you do not need to marinate, it’s a quick and easy one-pan recipe. The SPATCHCOCK method allows the chicken to cook faster, more evenly and results in a crispier skin. You'll never want to make roast chicken another way! I’m using extra virgin olive oil for this recipe but if you are a butter lover, go ahead and use it.

Read full story

Orange Chicken Recipe

My family loves Chinese Orange Chicken. It’s so crispy and covered with a sweet orange sauce. I’ve always wanted to make it at home. After trying many times I’ve finally got it perfected and it tastes just like your favorite Chinese restaurant. Here, I’m sharing my orange chicken recipe with you. It still has the same incredible flavors my family loves and you won’t have to order take-out to enjoy it at home. It’ll definitely be a win-win recipe in your home. Try it today & let me know what you think.

Read full story
16 comments

Hibachi Recipe

I love Hibachi! I am always looking forward to going to a Japanese restaurant for hibachi with my family. The way they cooked in front of you impressed me. To make this recipe, you need an outdoor Hibachi griddle or an indoor electric griddle. I recently bought a stainless-steel griddle which I can put on the top of my outdoor grill. Today I’m sharing my hibachi recipe with you. This hibachi chicken, shrimp, steak and fried rice recipe is perfectly seasoned, and tastes like it was just made at your favorite Japanese restaurant. You can see I'm using the same ingredients for all the meats that I'm cooking on this grill. I prefer using sesame oil which gives an extra flavor to this recipe. Hope you too love this recipe. This is the perfect way to make hibachi at home!

Read full story
4 comments

Butter Garlic Chicken

Butter garlic chicken is one of the most flavorful recipes in Indian cuisine. You can have it as an appetizer or as a main dish with rice. The preparation is so easy and with only a few ingredients. Unlike other recipes we’re not going to add a lot of masala into it. You can adjust it to your own taste for spices. The combination of garlic & butter gives you an excellent aromatic smell which makes you want to eat more & more for sure.

Read full story
70 comments

Indian Snack Recipe

I bought this protein medley soup mix at the local grocery. It’s a blend of five lentils. I’m going to make lentil fritters out of them. In India we call it Vada. Vada is made out of yellow chickpeas or whole gram dal. But today I’m using this medley soup mix to make a tasty snack. Once you try it you’ll definitely want to make it again. The ingredients are very simple and you may have them already in your kitchen.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy