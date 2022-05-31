Bell Pepper Omelet Breakfast Recipe: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. A lot of us skip breakfast because we are so busy in the morning getting ready for work or getting the kids to school. Today I’m making a fast, simple and healthy breakfast. I hope you’ll love it.
Ingredients:
- Eggs 4
- Bell peppers: Green, yellow, red & orange each ¼ cup
- Milk 1 tbsp.
- Turmeric powder ¼ tsp.
- Salt to taste
- Oil 2-3 tsp.
- Chopped cilantro 1 tbsp.
Method:
Step:1
- Crack open 4 eggs in a mixing bowl.
- Into that sprinkle some salt, black pepper & turmeric powder, one tbsp. of milk and whisk it well.
- Add one tsp. of oil in a cast iron pan over medium heat.
- Add chopped bell peppers with some salt and fry for two to three minutes on medium heat.
- Add it into the eggs and mix it well.
Step 2:
- Add a tsp. of oil in the same pan over medium heat.
- Pour the egg mixture on the pan and spread it evenly and cook for 2 minutes.
- Add some chopped cilantro on the top.
- Loosen the edges and flip and cook for a minute.
Your tasty & healthy breakfast is ready!
Prep Time : 10 minutes Cook Time : 5 minutes Total Time 15 minutes
Menu: Breakfast Key Word: Omelet
