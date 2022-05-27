Chicken Nuggets Recipe

Chicken nuggets: My kids love chicken nuggets, they always make me buy them from fast food restaurants. Nuggets are great because you can munch on them at any time. Store bought is also very convenient, but I love to try homemade versions which are healthier and taste better. I hope this easy recipe of mine will inspire you to make your own chicken nuggets at home. You can make a big batch and store them in your freezer for up to 2 months. It’s very handy and you can take it straight from your freezer and fry them or bake them or even air-fry them with no need to thaw. I’m slowly creating recipes for some of my family’s favorite fast food meals into healthy homemade versions. This recipe is not only a favorite for kids but also adults like us. Let's get started! Let's get started!
Ingredients:
- Chopped chicken breast 2 cups
- Bread slices 4
- Ginger & garlic paste 1 tbsp. (or ginger, garlic powder)
- Soy sauce 1 tbsp.
- Ground black pepper ½ tsp.
- Paprika ½ tsp
- Salt ¾ tsp.
- Turmeric powder ¼ tsp.
- Extra virgin olive oil 1-2 tsp.
- Egg 1
- Milk 1tbsp.
- salt for the egg mixture
- Ground black pepper ½ tsp.
- Bread crumbs
Method:
- Take 4 slices of bread, remove the edges & cut them into small pieces.
- Put it in the food processor for a minute and set it aside.
- Take 2 cups of chopped chicken breast, add 1 tbsp. of soy sauce, 1 tbsp. of ginger garlic paste, salt, black pepper, paprika, and turmeric powder and grind them coarsely.
- Transfer it into a mixing bowl, add oil and let all the ingredients get well incorporated.
- Put it on a flat surface and spread it evenly with your hands but not too thin.
- Cut them into squares.
- In a separate mixing bowl, whisk together egg, milk, salt to taste and ground black pepper.
- Take some bread crumbs on a plate. I prefer Italian style bread crumbs which have some flavor.
- Take each chicken nugget, and quickly drench it into an egg mixture and coat it with the bread crumbs.
- TIP: If you want you can store & freeze them in an airtight container for up to 2 months. No need to thaw them when cooking from the freezer. Just deep fry them like fresh ones.
- Add enough oil in a wok over medium heat to deep fry the nuggets.
- Flip them once and fry on medium heat till nice and crispy.
- Leave them on a paper towel to drain excess oil.
This recipe is also available on my NewsBreak video channel "Sofia's Passion for Cooking" Please follow me on both for more tasty & easy recipes.
Comments / 1