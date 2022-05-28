Lemon-Ginger Honey Tea

Dungeness crab masala fry

Today, I’m sharing my Dungeness Crab Masala fry recipe. I learned this recipe from my mom who is a fabulous cook. When I was small, I hated crabs. But once I tried I thought this was the best food I ever had. We Indians don’t just boil the crabs & eat them with butter. We cook crabs with lots of spices and masalas to make them tastier. Just follow this simple recipe and I bet you’ll love it too. Did you read my article about "How I clean Dungeness Crabs before Cooking", if not please check it out when you get a chance. Some of you wondered why I cleaned the crabs thoroughly before I cooked. The reason is, we cook the crabs with spices and a lot of the flavor will be on the outside of the shell so you will want to chew on the legs to get all the wonderful taste. This recipe is also available on my NewsBreak creator video and my channel name is "Sofia's Passion for Cooking". Please follow me on both for more tasty & easy recipes. Thanks!