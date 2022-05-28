Sore throat remedy: This lemon tea made with ginger, whole black peppers, cumin seeds and honey. It helps your soar throat to feel much better. I always have them handy in my refrigerator.
Ingredients for Lemon Ginger Honey Tea:
- Thinly sliced lemons 2-3
- A big piece of ginger root
- Pure honey ½ cup
- Ground cinnamon ⅛ tsp.
- Turmeric powder ⅛ tsp.
- Cumin seeds ⅛ tsp.
- Whole pepper corns 1 tsp.
- A glass jar
Method:
- Slice the lemon nice & thin and discard both ends.
- Peel the skin off from the ginger root and cut it into small pieces .
- Take a glass jar and arrange 2 layers of lemon slices, and one layer of ginger and repeat it one more time.
- Add honey until it covers the lemons.
- Now arrange the rest of the lemon, ginger and honey.
- Use a chopstick, or a spoon to spread the honey evenly.
- Add more honey if you want.
- Into that add ⅛ tsp of cinnamon powder, ⅛ tsp. of turmeric powder, some peppercorns, ⅛ tsp. of cumin seeds.
- Let all the ingredients get well incorporated.
- Cover it and leave it in the refrigerator at least for a day before you use it.
How to make this tasty lemon tea:
- Whenever you want, take a cup of warm water and add some syrup as per your taste with lemon slices and enjoy.
It is good for your throat and you will feel much better especially if you have a sore throat.
You can store it in a refrigerator for up to 2 months.
