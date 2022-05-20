How to season a new cast iron wok

My Passion My Cooking by Sofia

I'm going to show you how I season a new cast iron wok at home.

Most new cast iron cookware will come pre-seasoned from the factory. But you will need to season it more before you can get good results cooking with it.

Wash your new cast iron cookware with warm water and soap and dry thoroughly. This should be the first and last time that soap is ever applied to your cast iron cookware.

Heat the wok on high for 10 minutes. Turn the heat off and let it cool a bit.

Add oil or lard, I'm used coconut oil, and spread it evenly on the inside & outside.

Place it upside down and let it cool completely.

Do this same process 2-3 times. I waited 24 hours between each cycle.

For final seasoning, once the wok is hot add oil along with some sliced onions and fry till they get brown and spread it all over the wok.

Discard the onion. Once it cools down, wash the wok with warm water and dry it thoroughly.

Once the above process is done, your pan is ready to use.

You will notice that the oil will keep getting layered on the cast iron and soon you will get a nice slick non-stick coating.

Cast iron must be cleaned and dried thoroughly after cooking. Use only warm water without dish soap. You need to remove any acids leftover from foods, or it will remove your non-stick coating and you will have to re-season your cast iron. Also, any water left on cast iron will cause it to rust. So make sure to wash, wipe and dry it thoroughly and then season it with your choice of oil and set it aside until you cook with it again.

