Lamb Tikka: Tikkas, also called kebabs, are succulent chunks of meat that are marinated with fragrant spices. Kebabs are made with coarsely minced meat, while the tikkas consist of larger chunks of meat, marinated and grilled till done.

My Passion My Cooking by Sofia

Step 1:

Dry roast the following ingredients:

Coriander seed ½ tsp.

Cumin seed ½ tsp.

Sesame seeds 1 tsp.

Whole black pepper corn 1 tsp.

Rosemary ¼ tsp. Cashews 2 tbsp.

Turn the stove off & wait till it cools down before you grind them into a nice powder.

Cut your favorite vegetables into big chunks. I’m using orange, green and red bell peppers and one onion.

Step 2:

Marinate the following ingredients:

Boneless lamb cut into cubes 1 lb.

Ginger garlic paste 1 tsp.

Plain yogurt 3 tbsp.

Turmeric powder ½ tsp.

Garam masala ½ tsp.

Cardamom powder ¼ tsp.

Salt to taste

Bell peppers

Onion 1

Extra virgin olive oil 1 tbsp.

Step 3: (optional)

Take a handful of baby spinach and ½ tomato and grind them into a nice paste.

Method:

Combine all the above ingredients (step 1, step 2 & step 3). Let all the ingredients get well incorporated. Take skewers and arrange the veggies and the meat. Do not put them too close. Give them some room in between so that it will cook well. Brush some olive oil on the top of the kebab. Place aluminum foil on the foil at the bottom rack to catch the drippings. Brush some oil in the middle rack so the kebab won’t stick on them. Bake in a 400 °F preheated oven and cook for 30 minutes, rotate them half way through cooking.

Cuisine: Indian Key Word: Tikka

Prep Time: 30 minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes Serve: 4

