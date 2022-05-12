Oven Baked Salmon

Oven Baked Honey Salmon:
This baked salmon is sweet and sticky with simple ingredients. It takes only 15 minutes to make dinner using this Honey Salmon recipe! This salmon recipe is extremely juicy, moist and packed full of flavor and very easy to make. Hope you'll love it!
To make this Honey baked Salmon recipe, you will need the following ingredients:
- Salmon 2 lbs.
- Sliced broccoli 2 cups
- Carrots 2 cups
- Salt to taste
- Ground black pepper
- Olive oil or vegetable oil
- Turmeric powder ½ tsp.
Method:
- In a baking pan add 2 cups of sliced broccoli, 2 cups of carrot, and sprinkle with some salt to taste, ground black pepper and some olive oil.
- Let all the ingredients get well incorporated.
- Take 2 lbs. of Salmon wash and marinate with salt, black pepper and turmeric powder.
- Arrange the salmon filets on top of the vegetables.
Next, let's make some honey sauce.
Ingredients for honey sauce:
- Brown sugar ½ cup
- Organic honey ½ cup
- Soy sauce 3 tbsp.
- Sesame seeds 2 tsp.
- In a small mixing bowl, add all the above ingredients and mix them well.
- Pour the sauce on top of the fish. Put it in a 400°F pre-heated oven and bake for 12-15 minutes.
- Do not over cook the fish. Make sure the internal temperature is 145°F.
- It goes well with plain rice or pulao rice or even noodles will be nice too.
This recipe is also available on NewsBreak Video. My video channel is called “Sofia’s Passion for Cooking”. Please follow me on both for more tasty & easy recipes. Thanks!
