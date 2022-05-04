Scallops wrapped with bacon:
Today I’m sharing my bacon wrapped scallops recipe with you. This recipe is absolutely one of my favorites. It's a perfect appetizer for small parties and get-togethers. It’s so easy to make and very tasty. Hope you’ll enjoy this simple recipe.
You can bake them in a 350ºF preheated oven until scallops are firm, about 20 minutes. But I’m going to cook them on my stovetop. If you have a cast iron grill pan, use it for this recipe which gives a nice grill mark to the scallop.
Ingredients:
- Sea scallops 1 lb.
- Turkey bacon or pork bacon
- Turmeric powder ¼ tsp.
- Salt to taste
- Lemon juice 1 tsp.
- Ground black pepper ½ tsp.
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Toothpicks
Method:
- Rinse the scallops, then pat them dry with paper towels before cooking.
- Season the scallops with some salt, turmeric powder and ground black pepper and squeeze some lemon juice, mix them well and set them aside.
- Cut the bacon down to the size of the scallops. I'm using turkey bacon for this recipe, but you may use regular bacon if you want.
- Wrap each scallop in a piece of bacon and secure it with a toothpick.
- In a cast iron grill pan add oil over medium heat. I'm using extra virgin olive oil, but you may use any oil or butter.
- Once it's hot, cook scallops for 7-8 minutes until the bacon is cooked thoroughly, and turn them over half way through cooking.
- Serve them warm.
