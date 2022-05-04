My Passion My Cooking by Sofia

Scallops wrapped with bacon:

Today I’m sharing my bacon wrapped scallops recipe with you. This recipe is absolutely one of my favorites. It's a perfect appetizer for small parties and get-togethers. It’s so easy to make and very tasty. Hope you’ll enjoy this simple recipe.

You can bake them in a 350ºF preheated oven until scallops are firm, about 20 minutes. But I’m going to cook them on my stovetop. If you have a cast iron grill pan, use it for this recipe which gives a nice grill mark to the scallop.

Ingredients:

Sea scallops 1 lb.

Turkey bacon or pork bacon

Turmeric powder ¼ tsp.

Salt to taste

Lemon juice 1 tsp.

Ground black pepper ½ tsp.

Extra virgin olive oil

Toothpicks

Method:

Rinse the scallops, then pat them dry with paper towels before cooking. Season the scallops with some salt, turmeric powder and ground black pepper and squeeze some lemon juice, mix them well and set them aside. Cut the bacon down to the size of the scallops. I'm using turkey bacon for this recipe, but you may use regular bacon if you want. Wrap each scallop in a piece of bacon and secure it with a toothpick. In a cast iron grill pan add oil over medium heat. I'm using extra virgin olive oil, but you may use any oil or butter. Once it's hot, cook scallops for 7-8 minutes until the bacon is cooked thoroughly, and turn them over half way through cooking. Serve them warm.

