My Passion My Cooking by Sofia

Crab Masala Fry:

Today, I’m sharing my Dungeness Crab Masala fry recipe. I learned this recipe from my mom who is a fabulous cook. When I was small, I hated crabs. But once I tried I thought this was the best food I ever had. We Indians don’t just boil the crabs & eat them with butter. We cook crabs with lots of spices and masalas to make them tastier. Just follow this simple recipe and I bet you’ll love it too. Did you read my article about "How I clean Dungeness Crabs before Cooking", if not please check it out when you get a chance. Some of you wondered why I cleaned the crabs thoroughly before I cooked. The reason is, we cook the crabs with spices and a lot of the flavor will be on the outside of the shell so you will want to chew on the legs to get all the wonderful taste. This recipe is also available on my NewsBreak creator video and my channel name is "Sofia's Passion for Cooking". Please follow me on both for more tasty & easy recipes. Thanks!

Grind the following ingredients:

Black pepper corn 2½ tbsp.

Fennel seeds ½ tsp.

Freshly shredded coconut 2 tbsp.

Cumin seeds 1 tsp.

Chopped garlic 1 tbsp.

Chopped ginger root 1½ tbsp.

Chopped onion ½

Chopped tomato ½

Dry masala powder:

Turmeric powder ¼ tsp.

Coriander powder 1 tsp.

Paprika ½ tsp.

Salt to taste

Tempering ingredients

Oil 3 tbsp.

Curry leaves 1-2 stems

Mustard seeds ⅛

Cumin seeds ¼

Fennel seeds ¼

Also need ½ tomato and ½ onion chopped.

Other ingredients:

Dungeness crabs 4

Chopped onion 1

Chopped tomato 1

Oil 2 tbsp.

Salt to taste

Chopped cilantro 1 cup for garnishing

method:

In a big pot add 3 tbsp. of oil. I'm using grapeseed oil over high heat.

Once the oil is hot add mustard seeds and wait till they split and add the rest of the tempering ingredients and reduce the heat to medium.

Add onion and fry till they turn brown then add the tomato and fry them for a minute or two.

Add ground masala and cook on medium low until it releases oil.

Add crabs and let all the ingredients get well incorporated.

Cover and cook on medium until the crabs change their color.

Finally garnish it with a cup of chopped cilantro. Let it stand for 5 minutes before you serve.

It goes well with plain rice or any kind of bread.

