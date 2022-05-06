Tea/Chai recipe

My Passion My Cooking by Sofia

Tea/Chai: There are so many varieties of tea like plain black tea, ginger tea, tandoori tea, masala tea & so on. And each tea we make in a different way. But whatever tea we make, we’ll add milk into it. That’s the specialty in our Indian teas. Today I’m making plain tea which is very common in our house with our breakfast. I’ll share my recipes for other types of tea with you soon. The secret behind our Indian tea is, we use only black tea leaves which gives you a strong flavor & also gives a beautiful color when you add milk into it. You can make your tea strong, light, or creamy. I always love light tea so I brew the tea leaves in water. But you may brew them in milk instead.

Method:

In a saucepan add 2 cups of water over high heat. Cover it & wait till it boils.

Into that add 2 tsp. of black tea leaves, let it boil for a minute or two, turn off the heat and cover it and let it steep for 5 minutes. Do not let it steep for more than 10 minutes.

Strain and add your choice of sweeteners, I use cane sugar for my tea.

I use 2% milk, but if you want your tea a little creamy use creamer or whole milk.

I go according to the color so I never measure how much milk I add for my tea. I add milk until it comes to this color.

I prefer drinking tea in the morning with my breakfast. Next time I'll share my masala tea recipe with you.

This recipe is also available on NewsBreak Video. My video channel is called “Sofia’s Passion for Cooking”. Please follow me on both for more tasty & easy recipes. Thanks!