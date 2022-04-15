Homemade Pancakes with Homemade Pancakes Premix

Homemade Pancakes are pretty much the perfect weekend food. The only thing better than pancakes are homemade pancakes from a homemade pancake mix! First let me show you how I make premix for my pancakes.
Sieve all the following ingredients a couple of times.
Ingredients for premix:
All purpose flour 1 cup
Corn starch 1/3 cup
Sugar 3 tbsp.
Baking Powder 3 tsp.
Salt 3/4 tsp.
Cinnamon powder 1 tsp.
You can make it & store it in an airtight container for up to 3 months.
Now, let's make the pancakes!
In a larger mixing bowl combine the following ingredients.
Ingredients for pancakes:
Pancake premix 1 cup
Egg 1
Lemon juice 1 tsp.
Oil or melted butter 2 tbsp.
Milk or buttermilk or coconut milk ½ -¾ cup
Blend it into a smooth batter. The consistency should be like this! Not too thick or thin. Let it rest for 15-20 minutes.
In a cast iron skillet add a tsp. of butter over medium heat. Once it's hot pour a ladle full of batter and let it spread on its own.
When the bubbles start to appear on top, flip it over and cook for a few more minutes over medium low so it'll cook thoroughly inside too.
Easy & yummy breakfast is ready!
Serve with bacon, your favorite fruits, butter and maple syrup!
Try it today and let me know what you think! Thanks for joining!
Cook Time 15 min
Prep Time 5 min
Yield : 8-10 pancakes
