Radisson, WI

Man arrested for stabbing at local bar

My Northern Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CTNph_0kc66QxH00
A man was arrested for a stabbing incident at Get Hooked Bar.Photo byMy Sawyer County

A stabbing occurred at a bar in the Village of Radisson on February 3, 2023. At 7:55 a.m., Sawyer County Sheriff’s deputies, assisted by the Sawyer-Washburn-Burnett County SWAT Team and the Barron-Rusk County SWAT Team, responded to the scene.

While on their way to the crime scene, deputies learned that the victim left the bar and went to a residence next door. Emergency services personnel found the victim, who was transported by ambulance to the Ladysmith Hospital. Needing more medical treatment, the person was later flown to another facility. The extent of the person's injuries is unknown at this time. The victim's name has not been released in this ongoing investigation.

The victim was able to tell the police the identity of the suspect, which is Mason C. Forest, 31, of Radisson, Wisconsin.

Negotiations with the suspect were not successful, so SWAT teams deployed chemical munitions into the establishment to get the suspect to come out. A short time later, with the assistance of a tactical robot, the SWAT team was able to call the suspect out. He was taken into custody without further incident and arrested for First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Resisting Obstructing an Officer, and Disorderly Conduct. He is being held in the Sawyer County Jail and is awaiting a court appearance.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office.

To get the Newsbreak app on your phone, click this link. Then click the "Follow" Button to get news from My Northern Wisconsin on Newsbreak. We appreciate it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# stabbing# local bar# sawyer county

Comments / 0

Published by

My Northern Wisconsin promotes the Northwoods, its people, & its businesses; & provides unbiased news; human-interest stories; local information; & news across WI, the US, & the world if the topic may be of interest to northwoods' residents/visitors.

Phillips, WI
317 followers

More from My Northern Wisconsin

Vilas County, WI

After four snowmobilers die in last week, Chief Deputy gives reminder to all about safety

Four life-ending snowmobile accidents occurred within days of each other in Vilas County. The first two accidents occurred when snowmobilers hit trees. The third crash took two lives. Chief Deputy Patrick Schmidt asked that people remember to operate their snowmobiles safely. Before today's crash, he stated, "We’ve had three in a month and every little bit of safety info we can get out helps. This is not a good way to start 2023," he shared. After today, the total for Vilas County has been brought to five deaths. Other counties in the northwoods are also seeing snowmobile accidents and deaths, so remember to stay safe on the trails and make good decisions while enjoying your ride.

Read full story

Double kidney failure survivor was doubly blessed and had a life well-lived

The late Daryl Varner, double kidney failure survivorPhoto byDavid Palmer. Daryl Varner grew up near Kenosha, Wisconsin, the youngest son of two boys born to Daniel and Dorothy "Dot" Varner. He described his dad sort of like Archie Bunker and his mom as June Cleaver. "My mom was wise beyond her years. She taught me there is good in everyone. She instilled wisdom and gave me two ways to look at things. I take after her a lot," Daryl shared, and he felt his mother was the most influential person in his life.

Read full story
Phillips, WI

Ben Fuller concert and family formal dance slated for Valentine's Day weekend

What better way to spend the weekend before Valentine's Day than with your family? Two events will be held in Phillips, Wisconsin offering plenty of entertainment. On Friday, February 10, 2023, a fundraising concert is being hosted by the Northwoods Living Hope, a new non-profit group with a mission to provide temporary and transitional housing to women and children in need.

Read full story
Phillips, WI

Karen Kerner and Greg Denzine awarded Operation of the Month at Deer Creek Angus, LLC

Deer Creek Angus, LLC was awarded the Operation of the Month recognition.Photo byPhotos/Image Credit: Submitted Photos, Image - Purina Cattle. Owners of Deer Creek Angus, LLC, Karen Kerner and Greg Denzine, have been farming their beef cattle operation in Phillips, Wisconsin since 1994. Like most businesses, it started out smaller and has grown over the years, now featuring 200 cattle.

Read full story
Price County, WI

County cash reserves being invested and fairgrounds sale update

Cash reserves in Price County are being invested; plus an update on the sale of the fairgroundsPhoto byMy Price County / My Northern Wisconsin. At a December meeting of the county board, it was approved that some of the county's cash reserves would be put into CDs or bonds to receive higher interest rates than they would be receiving in a checking or savings account, according to County Administrator Nick Trimner.

Read full story
Phillips, WI

New garbage pick-up system and garbage sticker refunds

Garbage and recycling carts have replaced the stickers and bins in the City of Phillips.Photo byMy Price County. Garbage pick-up has changed in the City of Phillips. Garbage stickers will no longer be used. Instead, residents will use carts to dispose of their garbage and recycling.

Read full story
1 comments
Oneida County, WI

Updated: Sheriff's office finds man they were looking for

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office needs the public's assistance locating Cody KamrathPhoto byOneida County Sheriff's Office. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance with locating Cody Kamrath.

Read full story
Wisconsin State

Multi-county property fraud alert system

Get alerted if your property becomes a potential victim of property or mortgage fraud.Photo byMy Price County / My Northern Wisconsin. The land records office has a simple way for residents to be alerted if their property becomes the victim of property or mortgage fraud. This type of fraud has become the fastest growing while collar crime, according to the FBI as stated on the Property Fraud Alert website.

Read full story
3 comments
Phillips, WI

Double whammy: Local woman loses two homes in two months

A fire took the permanent residence of a Phillips woman two months after she lost her summer home to a hurricane.Photo bySandy Krueger. In late September, Category 4 Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida. Its destruction left one Phillips resident, Sandy Krueger, without her summer home that she purchased in July 2022. It was located in Port Charlotte, northwest of Fort Myers. It was eight miles from the house of her eldest son, DJ, who is a graduate of Prentice High School. DJ's house survived the hurricane.

Read full story
Minocqua, WI

Armed man, attempting to flee police on foot and via road chase, taken into custody

A man deemed "armed and dangerous" by the Oneida County Sheriff's Office has been taken into custody.Photo byOneida County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the Minocqua Police Department was informed there was a suspicious vehicle in the area. When officers went to the scene, the vehicle was gone.

Read full story
1 comments
Sawyer County, WI

Three vehicle crash claims life of 77-year old man

A three vehicle accident claims the life of a 77-year old man in Sawyer County.Photo byMy Price County. The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a multiple vehicle crash on December 10, 2022 at 3:21 p.m. It was reported the crash had injuries. Emergency services, including the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, the Sawyer County Ambulance Service, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and the fire departments of Bass Lake, Stone Lake, Town of Hayward and City of Hayward, responded to State Highway 27 near the Henks Road intersection in the Town of Bass Lake.

Read full story
Price County, WI

Price County police reports for November 2022

Price County police reports for November 2022 were condensed and summarized.Photo byMy Price County. Reports received by the police departments in Price County for the month have been condensed and summarized.

Read full story
Price County, WI

Big entertainment announcement for the Price County Fair

The demolition derby will return to the Price County Fair.Photo byPrice County Fair. A favorite event from the past is returning to the Price County Fair, which will be held from August 23 to August 27, 2023.

Read full story
Phillips, WI

Attempted removal of board member at emotionally-charged meeting

A special meeting was called to remove a library board member due to a social media post.Photo byPhoto Credit: My Price County / My Northern Wisconsin. Most of us assume a library board meeting is going to be rather bland, but that has not been the case over the past few months at Phillips Public Library board meetings as books have been challenged and a budget has been approved.

Read full story
Lincoln County, WI

Programs discontinued in Lincoln County

Most Extension Programs are being discontinued in Lincoln County.Photo byPhoto Credit: My Price County / My Northern Wisconsin. At a meeting in November, the Lincoln County Board voted to discontinue funding for most Lincoln County Extension Programs. The funding cut will happen starting in 2023.

Read full story
Phillips, WI

Major garbage pick-up changes coming to City of Phillips

A Common Council meeting at City Hall brought about major changes to garbage pick-up in Phillips.My Price County / My Northern Wisconsin. At the November 8, 2022 Common Council meeting, a motion was passed that will affect all City of Phillips residents.

Read full story
Price County, WI

Support the 2022 Giving Tree in Price County

Donations are needed for the 2022 Giving Tree in Price CountyPhoto Credit: My Price County / My Northern Wisconsin. Every year, the Price County Sheriff’s Office accepts donations of hats, mittens, scarves, and money to assist local families. This year is no different, and the Sheriff’s Office is now accepting donations for the 2022 Giving Tree.

Read full story
1 comments
Phillips, WI

The Clock Tower Pocket Park nearing completion

Dennis Onchuck and Mic Peterson stand in The Clock Tower Pocket ParkPhoto Credit: My Price County / My Northern Wisconsin. On November 4, 2021, the clock tower went up in Phillips. One year later, its pocket park is nearing completion.

Read full story
Price County, WI

Price County police reports for October 2022

Reports received by the police departments in Price County for the month have been condensed and summarized. 10/1/22 - A woman reported her dog was stolen by a friend of hers after they had a verbal argument. The friend, who lives in Illinois, felt he was owed money and was going to keep her dog until she paid him.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy