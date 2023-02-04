Man arrested for stabbing at local bar

A man was arrested for a stabbing incident at Get Hooked Bar. Photo by My Sawyer County

A stabbing occurred at a bar in the Village of Radisson on February 3, 2023. At 7:55 a.m., Sawyer County Sheriff’s deputies, assisted by the Sawyer-Washburn-Burnett County SWAT Team and the Barron-Rusk County SWAT Team, responded to the scene.

While on their way to the crime scene, deputies learned that the victim left the bar and went to a residence next door. Emergency services personnel found the victim, who was transported by ambulance to the Ladysmith Hospital. Needing more medical treatment, the person was later flown to another facility. The extent of the person's injuries is unknown at this time. The victim's name has not been released in this ongoing investigation.

The victim was able to tell the police the identity of the suspect, which is Mason C. Forest, 31, of Radisson, Wisconsin.

Negotiations with the suspect were not successful, so SWAT teams deployed chemical munitions into the establishment to get the suspect to come out. A short time later, with the assistance of a tactical robot, the SWAT team was able to call the suspect out. He was taken into custody without further incident and arrested for First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Resisting Obstructing an Officer, and Disorderly Conduct. He is being held in the Sawyer County Jail and is awaiting a court appearance.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office.

