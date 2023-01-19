Ben Fuller concert and family formal dance slated for Valentine's Day weekend

What better way to spend the weekend before Valentine's Day than with your family? Two events will be held in Phillips, Wisconsin offering plenty of entertainment.

BEN FULLER CONCERT

A concert and formal dance will set the mood for Valentine's Day weekend in Price County. Photo by Northwoods Living Hope

On Friday, February 10, 2023, a fundraising concert is being hosted by the Northwoods Living Hope, a new non-profit group with a mission to provide temporary and transitional housing to women and children in need.

The doors will open at 6 p.m., and the concert will begin at 7 p.m. at the Phillips High School Auditorium (Performing Arts Center).

Tickets are on sale now at https://nightofhope4u.eventbrite.com at $25 per adult and $15 per student. Free will donations are also appreciated. All proceeds will go to Northwoods Living Hope.

FAMILY FORMAL DANCE

On Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the Logger Family Formal will be held at the Phillips Municipal Center. It is being hosted as a fundraising event by the Loggers United Booster Club.

Children of all ages and their parents or any other adult in their life are invited to dress up and enjoy a night of dancing in a decorated environment with music provided by a local DJ; photo sessions; snacks and refreshments; a chocolate fountain; and a special performance by the Phillips Dance Team. Every child in attendance will receive a keepsake gift and adults will have a chance to win gift certificates.

The Loggers United Booster Club is pre-selling tickets. To be able to attend you must have a ticket in advance. Tickets must be purchased by January 21, 2023. Adult tickets are $20 each and children are $5 each. To sign up, fill out the form and make your check payable to the Loggers United Booster Club.

