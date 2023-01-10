Phillips, WI

New garbage pick-up system and garbage sticker refunds

My Northern Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vfto2_0k9PKLcP00
Garbage and recycling carts have replaced the stickers and bins in the City of Phillips.Photo byMy Price County

Garbage pick-up has changed in the City of Phillips. Garbage stickers will no longer be used. Instead, residents will use carts to dispose of their garbage and recycling.

The new garbage carts are appearing around the City of Phillips. The carts with the yellow lids are for recycling. According to a representative from Waste Management, all recyclables should be put in that cart. Recyclables should not be put in a bag but set freely in the cart as putting the recyclables in a plastic bag will deem them not able to be recycled. The other cart, the 96-gallon one without the yellow lid, is for bagged garbage. The same pick-up schedule will be in effect.

If a resident has other legal means of disposing their garbage and does not want to pay for a garbage cart, the yellow-lid recycling bin will still be available for recyclables. The city pays for that service and gets reimbursed by a grant, because each city must have a means of recycling for their residents. To opt out of the garbage pick-up portion of the service, call the City of Phillips at 715-339-3125. To opt in, you must call Waste Management, even if they have already delivered carts to your address, to get your account set up.

Some residents have unused garbage stickers that they used with the old system. To get a full refund for those stickers, the stickers can be taken to the customer service desk at Pick 'n Save in Phillips. Refunds will be given until January 28, 2023. After that time, no further refunds will be given, so now is the time to return any unused garbage stickers.

A Waste Management representative was supposed to attend the January 3, 2023 city meeting; however, that meeting got cancelled due to inclement weather. The meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at the city hall.

