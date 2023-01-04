Multi-county property fraud alert system

Get alerted if your property becomes a potential victim of property or mortgage fraud. Photo by My Price County / My Northern Wisconsin

The land records office has a simple way for residents to be alerted if their property becomes the victim of property or mortgage fraud. This type of fraud has become the fastest growing while collar crime, according to the FBI as stated on the Property Fraud Alert website.

Local land records offices are letting residents know of a free way to be alerted if you become a possible victim of these crimes. If someone records a fraudulent document on your property, you can now be alerted if you register for free at Property Fraud Alert.

The sign-up process is simple, and it can be completed in under one minute. Go to https://www.propertyfraudalert.com. Select your county from the drop-down list of counties. On the next page, click continue. On the next page, read the disclaimer. At the bottom, check the box that you agree to the terms of the service. On the final page, select the type of property (personal or business), and then enter your personal or business name along with either your e-mail address or phone number. You will have to type this information twice to confirm you did not make any errors. Click "Save." Your registration is then complete.

Current counties in Wisconsin that are participating in the service include: Adams, Barron, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett, Calumet, Chippewa, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Door, Dunn, Eau Claire, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Jackson, Jefferson, La Crosse, Milwaukee, Monroe, Ozaukee, Pierce, Polk, Portage, Price, Rock, Rusk, Sawyer, Sheboygan, St. Croix, Trempealeau, Vernon, Waushara, Winnebago, and Wood.

