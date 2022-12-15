Armed man, attempting to flee police on foot and via road chase, taken into custody

A man deemed "armed and dangerous" by the Oneida County Sheriff's Office has been taken into custody. Photo by Oneida County Sheriff's Office

On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the Minocqua Police Department was informed there was a suspicious vehicle in the area. When officers went to the scene, the vehicle was gone.

Since a license plate number was reported to the police, they found the vehicle was registered to Cody J. Huebner, 32, of Shawano. He had a Probation Warrant for his arrest.

Minocqua Police Department officers were able to locate the vehicle in a business parking lot. They attempted to make contact with Huebner, who was entering the vehicle. When approached, Huebner, continued to get into the vehicle and led law enforcement on a high speed pursuit southbound on Highway 51. In the Hazelhurst area, Huebner crashed his vehicle. He then ran on foot into the woods. Huebner pointed a handgun toward of one of the pursuing officers, telling the officer that he was not going back to jail.

In the on-foot pursuit, Huebner attempted to enter a home but was unable to gain entry. He then found an unlocked vehicle in a driveway. It had keys inside, and Huebner stole the vehicle.

While driving away, Huebner struck one of the deputies, who received injuries that are not life threatening.

Huebner led law enforcement on an eight mile chase, which reached speeds in excess of 80 miles per hour on ice covered roads. Huebner then exited the car and ran into the woods near Little Bearskin Lake.

After approximately two hours, Huebner and was arrested in the area of South Shore Road and Pollnow Road, which is in the Town of Cassian.

Huebner was taken to the Oneida County Jail where he is at this time. He is being held for a Probation Warrant. Charges related to this incident will be added in the next few days.

Personnel from the Minocqua Police Department, the Woodruff Police Department, the Rhinelander Police Department, the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Oneida County Emergency Services, and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the situation that led to Huebner's arrest.

