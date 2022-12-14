Three vehicle crash claims life of 77-year old man

A three vehicle accident claims the life of a 77-year old man in Sawyer County. Photo by My Price County

The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a multiple vehicle crash on December 10, 2022 at 3:21 p.m. It was reported the crash had injuries. Emergency services, including the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, the Sawyer County Ambulance Service, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and the fire departments of Bass Lake, Stone Lake, Town of Hayward and City of Hayward, responded to State Highway 27 near the Henks Road intersection in the Town of Bass Lake.

According to the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, "Initial investigation and eye witness statements indicated that a 2001 Mitsubishi Montero operated by Sarah M. Cleeton, 64, of Exeland traveled northbound on State Highway 27. Cleeton lost control of the vehicle, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with a southbound 2015 Chevrolet Malibu operated by Terrell J. Boettcher, 72, of Hayward. A 2008 Ford F-150 operated by Jared T. Lane, 37, of Hayward, which was also northbound, collided with the rear of the Chevrolet Malibu and entered the ditch of State Highway 27.

"A passenger in the Cleeton vehicle, John E. Peterson, 77, of Ojibwa sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased."

Sustaining serious injuries, Cleeton and Boettcher were transported to the Hayward Memorial Hospital. They were later transferred to a Duluth area hospital, but the extent of their injuries are unknown to police at this time. The driver of the Ford F-150 did not sustain any injuries in the accident.

The accident remains under investigation but weather conditions appeared to be a factor.

