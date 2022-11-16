Support the 2022 Giving Tree in Price County

Donations are needed for the 2022 Giving Tree in Price County Photo Credit: My Price County / My Northern Wisconsin

Every year, the Price County Sheriff’s Office accepts donations of hats, mittens, scarves, and money to assist local families. This year is no different, and the Sheriff’s Office is now accepting donations for the 2022 Giving Tree.

Donations of new mittens, gloves, hats, and scarves are being accepted at in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office at 164 Cherry Street in Phillips. Both adult and children’s sizes are being accepted.

These essential warm winter items are available to anyone in need. They can be obtained in the Sheriff’s Office lobby 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Monetary donations are also being accepted for the 2022 Giving Tree. Last year, local law enforcement agencies were able to help four families. These families were from the Park Falls, Phillips, and Prentice School Districts. The donations helped these families have a merry Christmas by bringing extra joy to the season. This year, the Sheriff's Office is hoping to help even more families with the help of your generous donations. Please make checks payable to the Price County Sheriff’s Office (and put "Giving Tree" in the memo line), and send the donation to P.O. Box B, Phillips WI, 54555. Donations can also be dropped off at the Sheriff’s Office 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Donations are being accepted through December 2, 2022.

If you have any questions about the 2022 Giving Tree Program, you can contact Alex Prill. She can be reached at 715-339-3011 and then press #4.

