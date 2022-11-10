November 2022 election results

The following are the unofficial results for the November 8, 2022 election. Not all votes have been counted in the races. Some races are not listed as they have not yet been called, but results will be updated at this link.

61% of the 11,598 eligible voters voted in Price County. 9,061 of those are registered to vote. 7,131 people actually voted in Price County.

The City of Phillips had the lowest voter turn-out at 44%. The Town of Spirit had the highest voter turn-out at 74%. Percentages were as follows, in no particular order: Park Falls 48%, Phillips, 44%, Village of Catawba 55%, Village of Kennan 64%, Village of Prentice 62%, Town of Catawba 70%, Town of Eisenstein 66%, Town of Elk 68%, Town of Emery 68%, Town of Fifield 71%, Town of Flambeau 72%, Town of Georgetown 57%, Town of Hackett 61%, Town of Harmony 69%, Town of Hill 73%, Town of Kennan 56%, Town of Knox 71%, Town of Lake 66%, Ogema 60%, Town of Prentice 62%, Town of Spirt 74%, and Town of Worcester 70%.

Results in Price County for the November 8, 2022 Election Photo Credit: My Price County / My Northern Wisconsin

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

Tony Evers / Sara Rodriguez has won re-election as Wisconsin's Governor and election as Wisconsin's Lieutenant Governor.

Tom Tiffany has won re-election as the Representative in Congress, District 7.

Romaine Robert Quinn won for State Senate, District 25.



Brian Schmidt won re-election as Price County Sheriff.

James D. Dalbesio, III won re-election as Price County Coroner.

Lisa Zimmermann-Walcisak won as Price County Clerk of Circuit Court.

Referendums

Price County residents voted "yes" to the county's advisory referendum by a vote of 5,224 to 1,310.

The Town of Kennan voted "yes" on the municipal referendum, a vote of 70 to 61. The Town of Lake voted "no" on the municipal referendum, a vote of 330 to 243.

