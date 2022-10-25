Price County ballot preview for Election Day 2022

The 2022 General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Absentee voting and early voting have already started in Price County and across the state.

Locally, the Price County Sheriff's race will see incumbent, Brian Schmidt, being challenged by registered write-in, John Brylski. Other local races are uncontested with no registered write-ins.

Information about most candidates can be found online with a simple search. For ease of research purposes, we provided the uppermost campaign or candidate information link that we found for each candidate based on a simple web search.

Governor

Lieutenant Governor

Tony Evers: https://tonyevers.com

Sara Rodriguez: https://www.saraforwi.com

Tim Michels: https://michelsforgovernor.com

Roger Roth: https://rothforwisconsin.com

Joan Ellis Beglinger: https://www.beglingerforgovernor.com

To watch the 2022 WBA Gubernatorial Debate, view https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=95miCD8OTKU

Attorney General

Josh Kaul: https://joshkaul.org

Eric Toney: https://erictoney.com

Secretary of State

Doug La Follette: https://douglafollette.com

Amy Lynn Loudenbeck: https://www.voteamywi.com

Neil Harmon: https://wisconsinvote.org/candidate/neil-harmon

Sharyl R. McFarland: https://www.gp.org/sharyl_mcfarland_for_secretary_of_state

State Treasurer

Aaron Richardson: https://aaronforwi.com

John S. Leiber: https://www.leiberfortreasurer.com

Andrew Zuelke: https://wisconsintreasurerdefender.wordpress.com

United States Senator

Mandela Barnes: https://mandelabarnes.com

Ron Johnson: https://www.ronjohnsonforsenate.com

To watch the 2022 WBA U.S. Senate Debate, view https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XKq_q4-8JHw

Representative in Congress, District 7

Richard Dick Ausman: https://www.ausmanforcongress.com

Tom Tiffany: https://tomtiffany.com

State Senator, District 25

Kelly Westlund: https://kellywestlundforsenate.com

Romaine Robert Quinn: https://www.romainequinn.com

Representative to the Assembly, District 74

John Adams: https://www.adamstotheassembly.com

Chanz Green: https://greenforassembly.com

Price County Sheriff

Brian Schmidt: https://voterly.com/politicians/jOcaWiViIZ/brian-s-schmidt

John Brylski: https://www.JohnBrylski.com

Price County Coroner

James D. Dalbesio, III: https://voterly.com/politicians/E9vp8s97CU/james-d-dalbesio-iii

Clerk of Circuit Court

Lisa Zimmermann-Walcisak: https://www.ballotready.org/wi/wisconsin-price-county-clerk-of-courts/lisa-zimmermann-walcisak

The following ballot provides a preview of what you can expect at your polling location.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C6qBk_0imPzhMq00
Page 1 of 2 of ballot for Price County voters.Photo Credit: My Price County / My Northern Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jWDDQ_0imPzhMq00
Page 2 of 2 of ballot for Price County voters.Photo Credit: My Price County / My Northern Wisconsin

