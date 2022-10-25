Price County ballot preview for Election Day 2022

The 2022 General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Absentee voting and early voting have already started in Price County and across the state.
Locally, the Price County Sheriff's race will see incumbent, Brian Schmidt, being challenged by registered write-in, John Brylski. Other local races are uncontested with no registered write-ins.
Information about most candidates can be found online with a simple search. For ease of research purposes, we provided the uppermost campaign or candidate information link that we found for each candidate based on a simple web search.
Governor
Lieutenant Governor
Tony Evers: https://tonyevers.com
Sara Rodriguez: https://www.saraforwi.com
Tim Michels: https://michelsforgovernor.com
Roger Roth: https://rothforwisconsin.com
Joan Ellis Beglinger: https://www.beglingerforgovernor.com
To watch the 2022 WBA Gubernatorial Debate, view https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=95miCD8OTKU
Attorney General
Josh Kaul: https://joshkaul.org
Eric Toney: https://erictoney.com
Secretary of State
Doug La Follette: https://douglafollette.com
Amy Lynn Loudenbeck: https://www.voteamywi.com
Neil Harmon: https://wisconsinvote.org/candidate/neil-harmon
Sharyl R. McFarland: https://www.gp.org/sharyl_mcfarland_for_secretary_of_state
State Treasurer
Aaron Richardson: https://aaronforwi.com
John S. Leiber: https://www.leiberfortreasurer.com
Andrew Zuelke: https://wisconsintreasurerdefender.wordpress.com
United States Senator
Mandela Barnes: https://mandelabarnes.com
Ron Johnson: https://www.ronjohnsonforsenate.com
To watch the 2022 WBA U.S. Senate Debate, view https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XKq_q4-8JHw
Representative in Congress, District 7
Richard Dick Ausman: https://www.ausmanforcongress.com
Tom Tiffany: https://tomtiffany.com
State Senator, District 25
Kelly Westlund: https://kellywestlundforsenate.com
Romaine Robert Quinn: https://www.romainequinn.com
Representative to the Assembly, District 74
John Adams: https://www.adamstotheassembly.com
Chanz Green: https://greenforassembly.com
Price County Sheriff
Brian Schmidt: https://voterly.com/politicians/jOcaWiViIZ/brian-s-schmidt
John Brylski: https://www.JohnBrylski.com
Price County Coroner
James D. Dalbesio, III: https://voterly.com/politicians/E9vp8s97CU/james-d-dalbesio-iii
Clerk of Circuit Court
Lisa Zimmermann-Walcisak: https://www.ballotready.org/wi/wisconsin-price-county-clerk-of-courts/lisa-zimmermann-walcisak
The following ballot provides a preview of what you can expect at your polling location.
Please press the Follow button to get more news from My Northern Wisconsin on Newsbreak.
Comments / 0