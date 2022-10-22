Phillips man investigating Shelly Hansen cold case is also running for sheriff as a write-in candidate

Amy & John Brylski, investigating Shelly Hansen cold case and running for Price County Sheriff as a registered write-in candidate Photo Credit: www.JohnBrylski.com

John Brylski has investigating in his blood. Whether it be exploring and climbing trees as a young boy with his childhood best friend; exploring along the river with his brother, David, as a teenager; investigating during his 28 years in law enforcement with Outagamie County; finding cougar tracks in Phillips in 2019; or working to solve the Shelly Hansen missing person mystery, John puts a whole-hearted effort into it all.

John was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of Ronald (Ron) and Geraldine (Gerry) Brylski. He explained he was a shy child but his life experiences turned him into a confident adult who always likes a challenge.

During and after high school, John, along with his brother and his dad, enjoyed competitive cross country skiing. They would travel all over Wisconsin and into Minnesota to compete at distances of 10K to 15K. "In my first year at Northland College, I went with the intent of being a half time student and training and racing as part of Telemark Academy, an academy that helped create Olympic skiers; but, it was not meant to be." John explained that the 1980 Winter Olympics Cross Country Ski Team hadn't performed well, and the Academy was dissolved.

At that time, John started considering a new goal, which was to become a police officer. His interest was greatly sparked when a New London police officer asked him if he wanted to go on a call with him. The police officer remembered John as a fast runner in high school, and he needed help catching a "Peeping Tom." Handing John a flashlight, he gave him instructions. "He told me he would drop me off in the area he was last seen. I was to try and find him, run him down, and yell for help because the officer would be driving in circles around the streets. I never found him, but I never forgot the screeches of the police officer's tires as he went around me and the feeling of walking in people’s back yards looking for the peeper. With the nervousness and adrenaline rush I felt, I then knew I wanted to make my career a police officer."

John went to Marine Corps boot camp and then to military police school at Lackland Airforce Base. John got stationed in Cherry Point, North Carolina; Bogue Field NC Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Base, (where he received a Meritorious Mast for his duties); and Iwakuni, Japan. John left the Marine Corps with an Honorable Discharge and Good Conduct Medal.

Settling back in Wisconsin, John was hired by the Outagamie County Sheriff's Department. He was promoted to Sergeant (Law Enforcement Specialist). He was the back-up for other officers and responded to bad traffic injuries and fatalities. He also went to crime scenes to document and collect evidence, take measurements, take photos, and get fingerprints and DNA.

"I later was transferred to Investigations, which I enjoyed for the challenge and strategy involved in finding and arresting a suspect. My most high profile case was Catholic Priest John Patrick Feeney in 2001. I worked only on this case for six months. The case received national attention. I was interviewed by news media. Feeney was found guilty and given, I believe, 12 years. He later died in prison."

John was nominated four times as Officer of the Year by his peers. He added that there are so many incidents a police officer responds to, from crimes and high-speed chases to horrible accidents, suicides, and close calls. "Life as a law enforcement officer was not easy; it left its scars and also triumphs," he shared.

In 2018, John and his wife, Amy, attended the celebration of life for John's sister-in-law, Jane. The ceremony was held in Medford, and the couple started thinking about moving to the northwoods, a place that he would also recommend to young people. "Because of all it offers in the form of mostly good, hard-working people and the enjoyment of all the nature we have such as the woods and beautiful lakes, streams, and animals, all of this will make them better people."

Wanting to experience that life during retirement, after 28 years in law enforcement, John decided to retire from the Outagamie Sheriff's Office. John and Amy found their slice of paradise on Soo Lake. "Here on our lake it’s like paradise - fishing, hunting, and tracking as a volunteer carnivore tracker for the DNR. Lucky enough while out for a run on Skinner Creek Road in 2019, I came across cougar tracks and a kill. Documenting it, I contacted the DNR, learning it was the first documented cougar proof in Price County in eleven years. ["Cougar Believed To Be In The Area," My Price County.] I also track wolves and found some wolf kills." His favorite hobby is fishing because he enjoys relaxing on a body of water while experiencing the challenge of trying to catch the big fish.

Unfortunately, even in the best of times, tragedy strikes. John's brother, David, informed his family that he was battling esophageal cancer that had spread to his lungs and he was told he had three months to three years to live. His time came sooner than expected, and David passed on December 20, 2021. "My brother was an incredible person whom I respected," John shared.

John shared that if he had one power, it would be to go back in time and prevent some of the horrible things that have happened. Two horrible things in particular include warning his brother about cancer and saving Shelly Hansen, a woman from Price County who went missing in the late 1980s.

John learned about Shelly Hansen shortly after he moved to Phillips. Being a police officer, he did an Internet search to see what kind of crimes had happened in Price County. That is when he found the Shelly Hansen mystery. He started a group on Facebook for her and other crime victims, Justice for Shelly Hansen Missing People Unsolved Crime Victims Northern WI. While conducting interviews to try to solve Shelly's case, he learned other information that made him want to run for sheriff. He also learned he cannot get all the records he needs to solve the Shelly Hansen case unless he is in law enforcement here. "Our Facebook group turned over info concerning the investigation and places we believe Shelly is buried to the Price County Sheriff. But, after learning more concerning the sheriff, I have no confidence the areas will be searched, so I currently am running as a write-in candidate for sheriff of Price County to improve the Price County Sheriff’s Office and solve this cold case," John stated. He knows running as a write-in candidate will be difficult, but he has never strayed from difficult situations. "I seem to thrive when things become more difficult. I'm not saying I always enjoy it, but it’s my determination that surprises me sometimes." John simply doesn't believe in giving up or settling for second best.

"I want to awaken our community that it can be better and not accept anything below par such as unsolved crimes and poor community leaders." You can view more information about John's campaign and investigation on his website. You can also follow the the John Brylski for Price County Sheriff Facebook page, where he gives regular updates. "I would appreciate if everyone would look at my experience and endorsements. If you like what you see, I ask that you tell your friends and family about me. Also, please write my name on a piece of paper so you know how to spell it and bring it with you when you vote on Election Day on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. You will need to write my name in as the sheriff and fill in the oval. I respectfully ask for your vote as I want to protect and serve Price County with dignity, respect, transparency, and communication," John shared. He also is determined to solve the Shelly Hansen missing person case, finding Shelly's remains, so her family and friends can properly bury her.

This article is an excerpt from a larger story at My Price County.

