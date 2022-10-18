Possible layout changes for Elk Lake Park

The Elk Lake Park playground equipment may get moved to a new location. Photo Credit: My Price County / My Northern Wisconsin

At the September Common Council meeting in Phillips, Wisconsin, a request was made for the re-positioning of the playground and volleyball court in Elk Lake Park.

Kristen Harper and Jordan Spacek were in attendance requesting the council consider switching the location of the playground equipment and the volleyball courts. Kristen stated that if they were switched, positive results would be it would keep the sand out of the splash pad, there would be more visibility for parents who are attending events in the park to see their children on the playground equipment, plus the playground equipment would be a little further away from the water which would be safer for the kids. She added that a con could be that the playground equipment would potentially block the view of the stage if someone was sitting in the pavilion.

Department of Public Works Director Jeff Williams did not see any issues with making the switch, but the council would have to consider the lift station and the electrical that is already in place.

The general consensus of the council was that they felt switching the location of the volleyball court and playground was a good idea. No action was taken at the meeting in regard to a final decision.

Two people made their comments on the My Price County Classifieds & Discussion Facebook group. One said that moving the playground equipment may be difficult, because there is a lot of scrap metal under the current playground. Another person suggested relocating the volleyball court to the north of the stage and then new playground equipment could be put where the volleyball court had been. This would save time and money by not moving the original playground equipment.

