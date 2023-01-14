Dear Van Jones, the Black Community Does NOT Owe Jewish People Apology.

Nor is it our moral obligation to speak up for them

Photo by Screengrab of CNN episode

Van Jones went to United Jewish Appeal Federation of New York conference and claimed Black people didn’t do enough to fight antisemitism before Kanye. He apologized on Black people’s behalf. He promised White Jews in the audience that Blacks would do better going forward.

I have a problem with that. For one, Jones is not the spokesperson for Black people. He doesn’t speak for anyone Black other than himself.

For another Black people are not responsible for what Kanye says. Holding the whole Black community accountable for what one or a few Black people do or say is dangerous. It is collective punishment. Collective punishment is criminal. It is racist.

I am not responsible for what Kanye or any other Black person does. I am my own individual person. I am only responsible for my own actions.

Van Jones wants Black people to speak up when one of our own spreads antisemitism. But he doesn’t expect the same from Jews when one of their own engages in disgusting anti-Black racism?

I mean, the Jews didn’t speak out as a community when Sarah Silverman was parading around in Blackface. The Jews didn’t call out Howard Stern’s Blackface.

The Jews didn’t speak up when the Israeli RABBI called Black people monkeys. In fact, the ADL totally minimized the Rabbi’s racism calling it a “racially charged comment” directed at “people of color”.

Photo by Screengrab of tweet

Basically, the ADL avoided calling the comment racist. And claimed the comment was targeted at people of color, even though the rabbi SPECIFICALLY called BLACK people money.

Did Van Jones ask the Jewish people he was pandering to why they didn’t call out that racist rabbi in 2018?

Did he ask them to apologize for the racist rabbi’s comments and the ADL’s dangerous minimization of his racist comment?

If that was too long ago, what about this: a few weeks ago, Howard Stern attacked Oprah Winfrey “for showing off” her wealth. Most, as in 99% of, billionaires are not Black. But, the one who earned Howard’s anger was one of the few Black billionaires?

Did Van ask the Jews to condemn Howard Stern for skipping over all those non-Black billionaires and attacking a Black billionaire?

Also, I hate this idea that Black people should speak up for other disenfranchised minorities because we are the most oppressed group; because we know how it feels to be discriminated against. I have a problem with that. It is twisted logic. You expect us to do more work?

You say we are the most oppressed, which means we have very little resource and power. But you want us to use whatever little resources we have, whatever little power we have to fight for other people? That is just twisted. It is perverted.

OTHERS should be fighting for Black people, not the other way around. As in, others have more power than Black people and they should fight for Black people. People with no power shouldn’t be expected to fight for people with more power.

In any case, a lot of the people who are minorities today will be part of the dominant culture tomorrow. They will assimilate into the anti-Black system tomorrow. So, why should Black people fight for others to get access to Whiteness?

More importantly, Black people have been speaking out against antisemitism BEFORE Kanye’s recent antisemitic rants.

We were also speaking out against Kanye’s anti-Black diatribe. We were criticizing Kanye for aligning himself with anti-Black people. We were criticizing him for making disgustingly anti-Black comments. We called him out when he said slavery was a choice.

We called him out when he tied himself up with Trump and Trumpism. You know who was palling around with Kanye as he descended farther and farther into anti-Blackness? Van Jones.

Van Jones was calling Kanye a genius when Kanye was blurting out all kinds of self-hate claims.

Photo by White House

Van Jones was himself laughing it up with Trump and Trump’s family while Trump was pushing the anti-Black agenda.

This tweet is so on point

Kanye has been spreading his antisemitic rants on mainly White platforms. So, why is Van Jones holding Black people accountable, instead of the White people platforming Kanye?

The grossness of naming a Black person the antisemite of the year.