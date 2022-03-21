Roadmap to Becoming a Successful Android Developer

Follow this roadmap If you want to become a professional Android developer

Android development is in demand nowadays.

Many people have asked me to guide them in their quest to become Android developer. What’s the right course of action?

Here are some courses I found extremely useful if you want to become an Android developer.

After going through all the courses, you’ll feel like a pro-Android developer who can compete with the problems of modern Android application development.

These are courses from Udacity — which are completely free.

Beginner Level

Android basics: user interface

In this course , you’re going to learn the basics of the Android and Java programming languages. This will be the first step for you in your Android-development journey. You don’t need any prior knowledge of programming to take this course.

Android basics: user input

This course is also very basic, intended for those just starting out on Android and in Java. No prior knowledge of programming is required for this course.

Android basics: multiscreen apps

This course is the part of Nanodegree Program by Google. In this course, you will learn you can develop Android apps for multi screens.

Android basics: networking

In this course , you’ll learn how to do networking in Android apps. After completing this course, you will be able to make an Earthquake app.

Android basics: data storage

In this course , you’ll learn how to implement data persistence in your Android apps. You’ll go through SQL fundamentals, a programming language needed to interact with an SQLite database.

Intermediate Level

Developing Android apps

In this course , you’ll get hands-on experience in Android app development. You’re going to develop high-quality cloud-connected Android apps with step-by-step guidance from instructors.

Android material design

In this course , they’ll walk you through Android material-design fundamental principles, and after that, they’ll show you how to apply those rules on Android sample apps. Honestly, material designing is a very crucial part of the Android-app-development journey. This is a must.

Google Firebase

This is an introductory course about Firebase . Firebase is an important platform for developers to handle back-end functionality, such as real-time databases and push notifications, in Android apps.

Google Firebase Analytics

Firebase has many features. But the most important and useful feature is Firebase Analytics. There is an unlimited analytic solution available in Firebase. Throughout this course, you’ll learn how to grow an app’s user base.

Kotlin for Android

In this course , you’ll learn the basics of Kotlin, a new programming language for Android that’s come after Java.

Android performance

This course is very necessary because every Android app has performance and usability issues. It’s a very key skill you need to learn to diagnose your Android app-performance problem.

Advanced Level

Advanced Android App Development

This course is all about some advanced stuff in android development. You will learn about fragments, playback, widgets, testing and much more. You will be able to make production-ready apps. Click here. Android Google Interview Prep

After enough learning about android, now its time to make yourself prepare for technical interviews. This course will help you to go through a complete interview process by mocking interviews and you’ll learn best practices for behavioural question and whiteboard problems. Click here. Gradle for Android

This course is all about Gradle and its compilation. How Gradle build tool compiles and packages apps. Click here.

This compilation of courses is very important for those who are looking to make a career in Android app development. All you need to do is have patience and start learning.

Go through each course at your own pace. Don’t panic! If you have completed these courses, you can get a job as a junior Android or mid-level Android developer.