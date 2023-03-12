The Rise and Fall of the Berlin Wall

Photo of Berlin Wall on Unsplash Photo by Stefan Widua on Unsplash

The Allied forces took control of the previously Nazi-occupied Germany in 1945 after World War II. Unfortunately, things were about to worsen for Germany once again right after the struggle with the dreadful war ended. The Allied forces weren’t on great terms. Their internal cold war quickly became evident when Germany was split into two parts, dividing residents and refugees into East and West Germany over the course of one night. A monumental wall famed as the Berlin Wall stood in the middle of Berlin for the next 28 years, separating loved ones from each other. Many people routed towards bordering European countries to reach the West side of Germany, whereas many lost their lives trespassing the barbed wire-covered Berlin Wall. The legendary Berlin Wall was allowed to pass 28 years later when civil unrest spread throughout Europe. In 1989, the boundaries of the Berlin Wall were declared obsolete, and Germany was unified into one body. But why was this wall created in the first place?

Reasons that Fueled the Establishment of the Berlin Wall

The second world war ended with a historic defeat to the Axis forces. The war-battered Germany was left under the control of the Allied forces comprising the Soviet Union, Britain, France, and the United States. No sooner did the German empire lose its integrity as it was divided into four sectors, each belonging to one of the Allied forces countries. A conference famously remembered as the Potsdam Conference was held from 17 July to 2 August of 1945. The conference was set to allot German regions to each country of the Allied Powers. The nature of division was such that the Eastside belonged to the Soviet Union, whereas United States, Britain, France governed the Westside of Germany. It won’t be a shocker to state that social unrest was welcomed due to the Potsdam Conference.

Intense Cold War Between the Allied Powers

The earlier wartime Allied forces already shared a restrained relationship since 1942. However, the need of the hour was that the countries join forces to combat the Axis forces. As soon as the war came to a halt, the Allied forces countries found it difficult to come to terms with the division of conquered post-war Europe.

By the end of 1945, problems arose between the United States and the Soviet Union because both the countries opposed each other as superpowers. Furthermore, the Soviet Union and the United States wanted to exert their influence in the post-war world. Germany being under the rule of the Allied forces, became the hub of cold war politics. Therefore, an official division of Germany became a must to give the cold war a break.

Separation of East Germany From West Germany

Four years after a constant cold war, Germany was finally split into two sovereign nations identified as the Federal Republic of Germany or West Germany, and the German Democratic Republic or East Germany. The Westside of Germany was under the rule of the United States, France, and Britain whereas, the Soviet Union governed the Eastside of Germany. Finally, the Soviet Union-ruled Eastside of Germany closed its borders to West Germany in 1952, blocking the movement of Germans across the border. However, the boundary between East and West Berlin remained open, unknowingly aiding multitudinous East Germans to escape to the more affluent West Germany. It was the very boundary where a wall was about to be built to introduce the sovereignty of the ruler countries in their region.

“No One Has the Intention of Building a Wall”

On 15 June 1961, a press conference was held where the then-head of the East German State, Walter Ulbricht, was asked if a boundary would be built between East and West Berlin or was Berlin still a free city. Ulbricht confidently replied to the reporter that the officials had no such intention to build a wall between East and West Berlin, which no sooner turned out to be a blatant lie. However, East Germans were smart enough not to believe Ulbricht as 67,000 East Germans fled to West Germany in the following months. On 13 August 1961, Ulbricht confirmed all doubts of the residents of East Germany that he was not to be trusted as he passed orders to start building the Berlin Wall.

Many Died Illegally Crossing the Berlin Wall

The Berlin Wall was two walls that surrounded West Berlin as it prohibited people from crossing the border. The Berlin Wall was 96 miles (155 kilometers) long and 13 feet (4 meters) tall, heavily guarded by East German forces. Furthermore, the Berlin Wall was surrounded by a strip of land famously known as “the death strip.” The death strip was a corridor saturated with landmines, making it impossible for Germans to trespass. The guards were given instructions to gun down anyone who defied the rules and tried crossing the border. An estimated 170 people were killed while trying to escape through the Berlin Wall, whereas nearly 5000 people successfully escaped to West Berlin. The officials then ordered to build watchtowers to stop people from fleeing across the border. By 1989, 302 lookout towers surrounded the Berlin Wall.

Destruction of the Berlin Wall

After three decades of construction of the Berlin Wall, civilians once again protested for freedom. In 1989, a rally of a considerable amount of Germans marched in the city of Leipzig as they cried for tearing down the boundaries. On 9 October 1989, 70,000 people came out on the streets demanding political reforms in East and West Germany. The civil unrest pressurized Egon Krenz, East Germany’s leader, to loosen up the travel restrictions to West Germany.

East German Spokesman’s Minor Mistake Swamped the Berlin Wall with East and West Germans

One month later, Gunter Schabowski, an East German Spokesperson, was handed out new rules regarding the Berlin Wall. Fortunately, he did not have the time to go through them as he directly went to the press conference. Schabowski announced that East Germans were now free to travel to West Germany, and the rules were effective immediately. Unfortunately, the Spokesperson completely missed out on clarifying a few regulations that would have remained the same. However, it was too late by then.

The Guard of Berlin Wall was Left No Choice

Harald Jager, a border guard in charge at the Berlin Wall that evening, recalled that day as chaotic. He said that people started pouring in towards the border as soon as Schabowski announced the big news. Initially, the guards checked identification cards, but they soon realized it was of no use as the crowd only multiplied. According to Jager, a few guards were not practically competent enough to bring order about the crowd. Hence, the public was allowed to cross the Berlin Wall without any proof of identification. As a result, on 9 November 1989, the purpose of the Berlin Wall was officially nullified as Germans across the borders brimmed with emotions and hugged their loved ones.

Reunification of Germany

The fall of the Berlin Wall only brought more political, economic, and social distress to the East German government. However, Germany was once again unified after 28 years of compartmentalization on 3 October 1990.