The Secrets of Pyramids

Photo of Pyramids on Unsplash Photo by Andrés Dallimonti on Unsplash

The Great Pyramids are one of the most awe-inducing monuments constructed throughout human history. They are a symbol of the prestige, power, and wealth of the ancient Egyptian civilization. Even today, there is no match to the Great Pyramids in terms of how beautifully they have been constructed and their gargantuan scale.

Historically, the Great Pyramids were a representation of the supreme authority and godly status of those who created them; the pharaohs of ancient Egypt. The earliest pyramids were constructed in the Dynastic Era around 2950 B.C, and the largest set of pyramids, known as the Great Pyramids of Giza, were built during the reign of Pharaoh Khufu.

It is clear that the Great Pyramids were a flamboyant display of power by the ancient Egyptian rulers, but researchers have also curiously theorized the practical purpose of the pyramids for centuries.

The most popularly held belief on the Great Pyramids of Giza is that the pyramids were created to serve as a tomb for Khufu, his wives, and his son, Khafre. Over the years, archeologists have also uncovered more details on the pyramids that further cement them as a wonder of the world.

Colossal Size

One of the most magnificent aspects of the Great Pyramids is their gargantuan size. For a long time, the pyramids were the tallest man-made structures. It was only centuries later when the Lincoln Cathedral was constructed in 1311 AD that the Great Pyramids lost the title of the tallest building ever constructed.

Even today, the Great Pyramids stand tall and are an unparalleled construction. But what makes their size an incredible feat of architecture and engineering is how they were built so long ago. These pyramids were built during an age when there were no modern tools or technology to make the construction process easier.

Additionally, the knowledge base atop which the engineering marvel of the Great Pyramids was built is also slim. Those in charge of constructing the Great Pyramids had basic tools and had to rely on their genius alone to conceptualize the remarkable structure.

The Great Pyramids of Giza are 3800 years old but are a whopping 481 feet tall. This means that the pyramids stand just a bit shorter than some pretty tall modern buildings like the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C.

Great Numbers

When people think of the Great Pyramids, the image that pops up in their minds is of the pyramids of Giza. Perhaps some people may understand that the term Great Pyramids refers to a long series of pyramids, but people are seldom aware of the great number of pyramids.

The roughly estimated number of individual pyramids is higher than 130 and this number keeps on rising as archeologists continue to discover more and more structures throughout Egypt.

So why do we know so little about their vast numbers? The Great Pyramids are ancient and were built over 4000 years ago. In 4000 years, the geographical landscape of Egypt has radically changed due to environmental and social factors. Hence, only parts of the total constructed structures have survived.

If researchers continue to uncover pyramids, the official number of pyramids will considerably rise over the next few decades.

Why Are There So Many?

To answer why there are so many pyramids, it is essential to study the purpose of pyramids in Ancient Egyptian society. The pyramids provided a religious function to Ancient Egyptian culture. As one of the oldest known human civilizations, the Ancient Egyptians were the first society that actively believed in an afterlife.

There was a rich religious tradition around the afterlife that detailed how every person would go through the trials of the Ancient Egyptian deity, Osiris, once the physical body would expire. Once the trials of Osiris will be passed, the immaterial soul of a human being will be elevated to a nirvana-like state of eternal bliss.

With their already exalted status in Ancient Egyptian society, the pharaohs believed that their tombs should be fitting for their glorious afterlife. Hence, the pyramids were constructed as tombs for those in power.

Mysteries Within

Another fascinating fact about the Great Pyramids that often surprises people is that they are not just a composition of solid masses of stone. The insides of the pyramids are incredibly complex structures.

Ancient writers like Herodotus mention underground passages connecting the various pyramids. Herodotus refers to the pyramids of Giza as a labyrinth with a very intricate design filled with chambers and passages.

In addition to the complex passageways, the pyramids house royal tombs with mortuary temples where people would provide daily offerings to the pharaohs and their family members. The actual resting place of the pharaohs would not be these chambers; instead, the pharaoh’s body would be housed in an underground burial chamber deep beneath the surface layers of the pyramid.

Scholars note that many of these subterranean burial chambers were never completed; therefore, many pyramids are pretty hollow on the inside.

Built on the Backs of the People

The precise method with which the pyramids were constructed is a mystery that eluded researchers for a very long time. Theories have ranged from aliens to the more reasonable prospect of slave labor. But neither of those is true, as the pyramids were surprisingly created by skilled Egyptian laborers who were paid quite well for their services.

Workers were given a substantial wage and were kept well-fed by the Ancient Egyptian leadership. Resources like food and equipment that would be essential to the workers would come in from across Egypt.

A Heavy Burden

Modern humans still struggle to understand how the pyramids were built because each stone block, used in the construction of the pyramids, weighs around 2.5 tons. Some of these stone blocks can weigh more than 70 tons. When the Great Pyramids were constructed, no machinery could make lifting and placing hefty stones a viable task.

Then how did the Ancient Egyptians manage to achieve this seemingly impossible feat? Some researchers hypothesize that the Egyptians used a primitive ramp and pulley system to deal with the heavy limestone blocks. One thing is certain that it would have been an unbelievably arduous task to create such a fantastic set of structures.