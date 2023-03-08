A Genius Artist or a Struggling Man?

Vincent Van Gogh Photo by Wikimedia Commons

A lot of people know about Vincent van Gogh and his famous paintings but very few people know the intimate details of his life and the struggles he had with money and mental stability during his lifetime.

A Small Town Troubled Childhood

Vincent was born in a small village in the Netherlands called Groot Zundert in 1853. His parents Anna Cornelia and Theodorus Van Gogh had a son who was stillborn and named him Vincent Wilhelm van Gogh. Vincent was a year old when his parents had a second son and gave him the same name. The elder Vincent died and the younger one grew up seeing his name engraved on his brother’s tombstone. Vincent’s father and grandfather both were ministers for the Dutch government so he grew up in a very strict household.

Anna and Theodorus had two more boys and three girls. His mother was never really loving or affectionate towards any of her children and was most likely suffering from depression. Anna was an amateur and a moody artist whose love of nature, drawing, and watercolours was transferred to her son. Vincent van Gogh was the eldest of six children and was immensely supported by his younger brother in his later life.

A Rejection that Made Him an Artist

When Van Gogh was 15, his family had many financial problems. His family situation consequently led him to opt for a job and leave school. He got a job at a Cornelis’ art dealership, named Goupil & Cie., which was owned by his uncle. It was a firm of art dealerships. Van Gogh, however, never stopped learning and was fluent in French, German, English, as well as his Dutch, which was his native language. In June, 1873, Van Gogh went to join Goupil Gallery based in London. Amidst this transfer, he fell deeply in love with British people and culture.

He found a woman named Eugenie Loyer, the daughter of his landlady, and immediately fell in love with her. Unfortunately, Eugenie did not feel the same way about Van Gogh so he was heart broken and suffered an emotional and mental breakdown. He was so hurt that he decided to leave his love for the books behind and threw all his collection away but only chose to keep Bible with him. He was determined to devote himself to God. This sudden fervor led him to be detached from the world. He would get angry on the customers who came in to buy art as he considered all of these things worthless. For such reasons, he was fired from the job and became a preacher.

A New Preacher

When Gogh became a preacher, he started teaching in a Methodist boys’ school. Van Gogh’s family was born and raised in an extremely religious family, he never really cared about religion until he faced a heartbreak. He had high hopes of becoming a minister of the church some day. He took an exam to enter in the School of Theology in Amsterdam. He was very focused during the first year of his admission but soon started deteriorating.

He was determined that he would not study or pursue any language and focus on Bible alone. He also refused to take Latin exam and called it a, “dead Language,” which was only for poor people. He was not allowed to pursue the entrance after that. In another event, something worse happened. The church where he preached in and took care of the sick, he also drew pictures of the miners and their families. Those people used to call him, “Christ of the Coal Mines.” The church committees got infuriated over the title that was given to him. They refused to renew his contract with the church, and thus, he was forced to look for another job.

Finding Comfort in Art

Vincent fell in love with Clasina Hoornik, an alcoholic prostitute. She became his companion, mistress, and model. When After some time, she decided she wanted to go back to her old life and be a prostitute again. The change of her heart depressed Van Gogh. His family also refused to accept Hoornik as his partner and threatened him that they would stop backing him up with money if he did not give her up.

Van Gogh, hurt and broken once again, left for Drenthe, a somewhat desolate district in the Netherlands, in September to travel. For the next few weeks, he lived a life of a nomadic. He moved from one region to another and drew pictures of landscapes and people. He found a new inspiration during his journey. He got deeply inspired by Japanese art and decided to study Eastern Philosophy so that he could make his art and lifestyle better. Van Gogh took a train and went straight to the south of France. He moved to “yellow house,” which is famous, and spent most of his time and money on paints instead of getting food.

Crumbling Mental Health

After a visit to an asylum in Saint-Rémy, France, Van Gogh began painting plants and flowers he found in the garden of the asylum. The critics of Gogh’s art strongly believe that his paintings of the plants and irises were strongly influenced by the style of Japanese woodblock prints. Most of his last work consists of the landscapes he painted from the window of his asylum room.

He struggled so much with his mental health that while he was in Arles, Vincent cut his ear in the middle of an argument with his friend, Paul Gaugin.

Over the course of 10 years, van Gogh created approximately 43 self-portraits, if not less in forms of paintings and drawing over the next 10 years. Unfortunately, he had such a hard luck when it came to art that he only sold one painting in his entire life that consequently resulted in his failed mental health as he considered himself a failure.

In the December 1888, Gogh only had coffee and bread as food and he started feeling strange and sick. was living on coffee, bread and absinthe in Arles, France, and he found himself feeling sick and strange. It became evident, that no only his physical, but also psychological health was under deep influence of pressure. It was deteriorating over time and becoming worse. He started sipping on turpentine and started to intake paint.

From the Fields to an Asylum

Van Gogh decided that he was going to move to the Saint-Paul-de-Mausole asylum based in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence. He had to move because the people of Arles stated thinking that he was dangerous and signed a petition that he should be sent to an asylum. On 8th of May, 1889, he started to paint again sitting in the garden of the hospital. He was then invited to exhibit his work in Brussels in the November of 1889.

He sent six of his excellent painting to the exhibit which also included “Irises” and “Starry Night.” Shortly after, Dr. Paul Gachet, agreed to take care of Gogh as his patient. Van Gogh moved to Auvers, nearby Dr. Paul and got a room on rent. His mental health, however, came to the point that be became suicidal.

On 27th July, 1890, Gogh decided to paint in the morning and also carried a loaded gun along. He shot himself in the chest but was the wound was not lethal. It was an attempted suicide and he was fortunately found by someone in his room, lying on the floor, bleeding. He was taken to a hospital immediately. His doctors called for his brother Theo, who came to his room just to find him carelessly smoking a pipe. He was not diagnosed at the time but was considered to be going through Psychosis, manic depression and Epilepsy.

The brothers, Theo and Gogh, spent the next few days together, talking about good things. Gogh finally requested Theo to take him home. On 29th July, 1890, Vincent Van Gogh died at the age of 37 in the arms of his brother without ever getting to pay a visit back to his home again.

Even after leading a life of misery, Van Gogh turned out to be a legend. On March 17, 1901, seventy one of Vincent Van Gogh’s paintings were exhibited in Paris in a show. His fame progressed gradually and had no bounds. People loved his art and he started being known as an art genius. Even today, Vincent van Gogh is known to be one of the best artists in the history of art world.