How Do People Live Past 100 Years?

Given the pandemic that we are in, it has become the new normal to hear about hundreds of people dying every day. Have you ever thought about how great it would be to live without the fear of dying early, despite all that is happening?

According to scientific data today, the average human life expectancy is around 79 years. Considering the circumstances of the world, do we really have a chance? Well, about three to four decades ago, the average life expectancy was 61 years. Thanks to advanced technology, human beings today tend to survive more easily than before.

However, many people have crossed the age of 110. Did they find a magic potion? What is their secret to a longer life?

Kane Tanaka — Four Keys of Life

Let’s talk about the world’s oldest living woman, Kane Tanaka. Her dream is to live up to at least 120 years. It could be possible since she just turned 118 this January. She was born prematurely in 1903 and has survived both world wars.

Tanaka worked in her family shop until retirement. She even fought a battle with cancer at the age of 103. Her lifestyle is not only admirable; it is also something to learn from, for many youngsters.

She lived her entire life following four keys: family, hope, healthy sleep, and a balanced diet. The more we think about it, the more it makes sense.

Her life revolved around calligraphy, poetry, and living in the present. Tanaka lives in a nursing home, where she wakes up at 6 am. She keeps her mind fresh by doing math and playing a strategic board game, Othello. Imagine having a healthy body and a sharp mind at the age of 118!

Lucile Randon — Busy Lifestyle

The second oldest woman living today, Lucile Randon, is 117 years old. She was born in 1904. She is the oldest survivor of covid-19. Even though she grew up in a non-religious family, Randon converted to Catholicism at 19.

Her life’s purpose has always been to help others and serve God. Randon started working as a teacher and a governess at a young age. For about 28 years, Randon worked in a hospital for orphans and the elderly.

When tested positive for the covid-19, instead of worrying about her health, she was concerned about other residents. She has a sense of care towards others more than herself.

She reveals her secret to living such an extraordinarily long life could be her enthusiasm towards work. She inspires us to be more grateful for life.

Hester Ford — Just Live Right

At the age of 114, Hester Ford had lived through two pandemics, both world wars, and many other historical events. Hester was born in 1905 and died in April 2021, leaving 120 great-great-grandchildren behind.

She was a devoted Christian, who, despite having dementia, could still recite Bible verses. She had a huge family, whom she always showered with her unconditional love and care. After 108, Ford spent most of her time singing and playing games with her family.

Even though scientists have their reasoning regarding the longevity of supercentenarians, Hester Ford believed that her secret was just to live right.

Bob Weighton — Simply Avoid Dying

Bob Weighton, born on 29th March 1908, died at the age of 112, in May 2020. He was also recognized as the world’s oldest living man on 30th March 2020. He died peacefully in his sleep because of cancer.

Weighton was fond of people and greatly cared about the betterment of the environment. He considered everyone as his own, with a great sense of acceptance towards people. Even at the age when people become lazy, Weighton was just as witty and knowledgeable as he was in his youth. He also had many political opinions that he enjoyed sharing.

He loved teaching, and even at 110, he continued to be active.

When asked about his secret of longevity, he simply said, avoid dying. His quirky response does teach us a lesson. If one is willing to witness another day, sitting idly would not help. A human body has to be in action to function without any difficulty.

Chitetsu Watanabe — Smile More Often

Chitetsu Watanabe, born in 1907, also held the title of the oldest living man on Feb 12th, 2020. Unfortunately, on 23rd Feb, only 11 days before his 113th birthday, Watanabe passed away.

He was a considerate man, full of love and care. His secret to a long life was to smile more often. He never got angry, nor found it necessary to remember the bad days forever.

He belonged to an ordinary Japanese village and graduated from an agricultural school. He later went to Taiwan to work for a Sugarcane plant. After surviving WWII, Watanabe decided to return to his homeland.

The Journey From Brown Sugar to Custard Pudding

Even after his retirement, Watanabe never stopped working. He was also interested in the art of Bonsai. Until the age of 104, he spent a lot of his time growing fruits and vegetables on the farmland where he lived with his family. This old man also had a major sweet tooth. He loved eating sweets, brown sugar being particularly his favorite. Since he had lost his teeth, he enjoyed his last years eating custard pudding.

Take his story as a reminder to smile right now.

Dumitru Comanescu — A Countryside Lifestyle

Dumitru Comanescu, born on November 8th, 1908, was given the title of third-oldest living man at the age of 111 years. He died on 27th June 2020.

Comanescu was a Romanian super-centenarian. A lively man, who enjoyed working, his whole life. Comanescu was an agricultural engineer and a well-known plant pathologist. He was also the founder of an Agronomic Research Institute. Until the age of 86, he participated in a competition for agriculture experts. Even at that age, he finished in fifth place.

He did not only have a perfectly healthy mind; his well-being was the topic of town as well. He claimed his secret to living up to an extraordinary age was just to be a loving and caring family man.

A Healthy Environment

Is that all? Well, his neighbors assume that his diet played a significant role as well. Comanescu had large amounts of homemade honey and milk, which meant his body did not consume much artificial food.Apart from his organic food, another factor was the place where he lived; a village located about 100 kilometers from Bucharest, the capital of Romania.

His house was surrounded by clean rural air, with no factories and only a few cars to be seen. The lack of pollution could have been the important reason for his healthy lifestyle. In short, if you want a happy life like his’, move to the countryside and bid farewell to all your favorite junk food.

The Secret: Living Healthily and Happily

There are many other supercentenarians as well who led remarkable lives. For example, Jeanne Calmet lived till the age of 122, being the first person whose life was well-documented. However, she died back in 1997.

One thing that these people have in common, apart from crossing the age of 110, is their spirit to enjoy life. No matter what their ‘secret’ of longevity could be, they sure inspire us to live healthily and happily.

