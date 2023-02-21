What is the History of UFO Sightings?

Photo on Unsplash by Albert Photo by Albert Antony on Unsplash

Documented witnessing of the first unidentified flying object (UFO) dates back to the 3rd century.

The UFOs were defined as oval-shaped flying objects that moved swiftly. Ancient people recorded them as flying bodies similar to the metal shields of warriors. In 1896, the first UFO was believed to be recorded on camera.

However, the research team conducted a study on the incident and later informed that it was not a UFO. In the 1950s, people developed an obsession with the mysterious existence of aliens.

The term “flying saucers” gained popularity after a pilot claimed to have seen a UFO while flying over Washington. In the same year, another incident happened where a rancher confirmed seeing a UFO land over a sheep ranch destroying it. However, it was later revealed that the supposedly flying object was instead a government spy weather balloon.

In 1947, the US government launched Project Blue Book to identify UFOs. Project Blue Book recorded data on unidentified aerial objects. After 22 years of research, the project came to an end. After few years, the government started another project to identify aerial objects.

This project recorded three videos where unidentified flying objects were seen flying in the sky. The three videos of UFOs were named FLIR1, GIMBAL and GOFAST. The evidence-based identification of UFOs left the crowd in shock. There was no explanation of the videos, making people more curious.

When Was The First UFO Seen?

UFOs and alien life is believed to exist since the start of the world. Few records from the 3rd century BC showed objects that flew in the sky resembling ancient military defense tools like metal sheets, fleets, ships and spears.

In 74 BC, an event was recorded detailing the shape and color of the flying object. The armies of Rome and Pontus were about to engage in a war when a molten silver-colored thing appeared in the sky and landed. The witnesses claimed it looked like a wine jar. However, no concrete proof of the UFO sighting was recorded.

In 65 AD, an incident, famously known as “Miraculous Phenomenon”, occurred over Judea. Josephus, a historian, explained the miraculous phenomenon as an incident where the chariots and armed troops were sucked into the void of space. There were eyewitnesses to the incident, which made people start believing in the existence of another life besides Earth.

In 214 BC, Hadria (an ancient city in Italy) documented a very close encounter with aliens. There were claims to have seen a flying object in the skies of Hadria that resembled an altar. The altar carried men dressed in shining white dresses. The flying ship then vanished in the sky.

1897: UFO Crashes and Body of an Alien is Found

In 1896, Americans started growing curiosity about the existence of aliens and flying objects. The number of reports of UFO identification grew in the USA. Many people would claim to have seen aliens. Most of which were hoaxes.

In 1897, the villagers from Aurora, Texas, claimed to have witnessed a flying object crash landing on a farm in Aurora. The investigation authorities found a completely disfigured body near the wreckage.

The disfigured body was considered alien and named Ned. It was then buried in an Aurora cemetery. However, many media outlets, including Times magazine, claimed it to be nothing more than just a hoax after investigation.

The Flying Saucers, 1947

On 24 June 1947, Kenneth Arnold, an American pilot, was flying over Washington when he saw nine UFOs.

Arnold was on a search mission to look for a Marine Corps Plane that had recently crashed near the area of Mount Rainier. while, searching for the plane, he saw a sharp flashing blue light. Initially, he thought it was some other plane. However, when he saw a fellow plane that was not flashing light, he was sure what he was seeing was an alien ship.

The flying object flashed a light at him nine times. He later said that the light reflected from the UFO was sharp and like “sunlight reflected in the mirror”.

Arnold claimed that the flying objects were similar to a saucer that flew in a horizontal orientation in the form of an echelon with respect to each other. All nine UFOs moved at a similar speed in streamlined motion.

He said the spaceships rotated, banked and even turned upside down. Arnold recorded that the ships covered five miles. In a later interview, Arnold changed his statement and said that the shape of the starships was like a boomerang, and they moved like saucers.

The Roswell Incident

After one month, a similar case was reported in New Mexico. On 7 July 1947, W.W. Mac Brazel, a rancher from New Mexico, informed law enforcement agencies about a wreckage on a sheep ranch near Roswell.

In the rubble, he found sticks, rubber strips, tin foils and stiff paper. Major Jesse Marcel, an Intelligence officer, was handed over the investigation of the Roswell case.

A press release was published later confirming the wreckage was caused by the flying saucer. However, a detailed investigation into the Roswell case clarified that the flying saucer was instead a weather balloon.

Another press release reinforced that it was a weather balloon. A book was published by the name “The Roswell incident” later the year, based on the accounts of people who claimed to be the first witnesses of seeing UFOs.

However, People started believing that the government was hiding the evidence of alien existence from them. They believed that the press was given orders to forget the whole case.

A few years later, the truth established that the 1947 UFO sighing was not a spaceship. Instead, it was a weather balloon made for spying purposes to keep a check on Soviet Union’s nuclear tests under Project Mogel.

Dr Jeffrey Richelson, a fellow at the George Washington University, stated:

“This is a history of the U-2. The only overlap is the discussion of the U-2 flights and UFO sightings, the fact that you had these high-flying aircraft in the air being the cause of some of the sightings.” (Richelson)

When Was the Term “UFO” Coined?

After the Roswell incident, the government launched a scheme named “Project Blue Book” to document spaceship sightings and analyze if these spaceships could become a national threat.

In 1950, Captain Edward Ruppeltt coined a more sophisticated word for flying saucers, i.e. unidentified flying objects (UFO). Project Blue Book documented 12000 UFO sightings, 11000 of which were easily explained.

Lt. General Nathan Twining, Air Materiel commander, claimed: “the phenomenon reported is something real and not visionary or fictitious.” (General Nathan)

The book reported 701 incidents that remain unidentifiable to date. In 1969, the government dissolved Project Blue Book.

Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program

In 2007, the government initiated a project similar to Project Blue Book named “Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program” It operated out of America’s defence department’s Pentagon C ring.

The head of the project, Luis Elizondo told that the working of the project was kept immensely secretive. He also stated that UFO sightings were usually witnessed near nuclear facilities.

In 2012, the government ended the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program after six years. In 2017, the pentagon publicly acknowledged the existence of the program after The New York Times interviewed officials from Pentagon.

The Video Evidence Of FLIR1, GIMBAL and GOFAST

The New York Times published three pieces of video evidence proving the existence of the outer world and spaceships.

The pentagon remained secretive and did not release the videos until 2020. The videos were recorded by pilots in the year 2004 and 2015, respectively. The videos were called FLIR1, aka the Nimitz incident, GIMBAL and GOFAST. FLIR1 was shot on 14 November 2004, 100 miles off the coast of San Diego whereas, GIMBAL and GOFAST were recorded in 2015. The pilots observed UFOs on the East Coast, stretching from Virginia to Florida.

The government makes constant efforts to identify the long-debated existence of aliens and UFOs. Scientists have been studying the nature of physics behind these magical objects. The topic of aliens and starships tend to keep us curious with every increasing evidence.