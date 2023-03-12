Rising Artist Matt Cleare Unveils New Single "4000!"

Photo by Matt Cleare

Based in Atlanta, Matt Cleare is a genre-bending songwriter, producer, vocalist, instrumentalist and trained Muay Thai fighter. Matt finds inspiration in a broad spectrum of decades and genres, seamlessly blending indie-pop, sensual R&B and alternative rock into his own timeless sound. Matt’s music blurs the lines between the physical and metaphysical, drawing on his own spiritual experiences and his vision for the future.

Matt is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming EP, Butterfly Twist!, and he’s just unveiled the project’s first single, “4000!”. Collaborating with industry heavyweights, the track was produced by Teo Halm (Beyoncé, Drake, SZA, Omar Apollo), and the accompanying music video was directed by Jochi Saca (Kay Flock, Cardi B).

“4000!” stands out on first listen and tells the story of a long-distance love that knows no bounds. Featuring Matt’s soulful vocals, stunning lyricism and a slew of catchy melodies against a smooth, guitar-laden production, it whets the appetite for what else is to come on the rest of the EP.

Speaking further on his new single, Matt Cleare says, “This is one of those songs that came together like a force of nature. It started in Teo’s home studio in West Hollywood. I took it back to Cartersville, Georgia and dreamt to it, trying to decide how to finish the dreamy lo-fi demo it was at the time. I’d never made anything like it before. I finished it in some log cabin in Maine (that apparently used to belong to Henry David Thoreau) a few years later. In the process, it became the biggest contributing piece of DNA for what would later become my project, Butterfly Twist!. I’m so amped to finally share it with the world.”

“4000!” is out now on all platforms.

Connect with Matt Cleare: Instagram | Twitter.