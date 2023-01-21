Jay Cue Drops New Album Finish Strong

Photo by Jay Cue

Jay Cue is a Los Angeles-based hip-hop/R&B artist. Raised in Powder Springs, Georgia, Jay’s career started as a member of the loosely Odd Future-affiliated collective Nobody Really Knows (NRK). His debut album, Pyramid Life, saw him collaborate with the likes of Vince Staples, and his newly released album, Finish Strong, looks set to see him continue his impressive rise and break new ground.

12 tracks of straight-up authentic hip-hop music that all hip-hop/rap fans will be able to appreciate, the album is an impressive listen from the opening title track “Finish Strong” through to closing track “Gone”. Jay was previously highlighted by Complex in their list of “25 New Producers To Watch For”, and his elite production skills are on full display throughout Finish Strong. Packed with dynamic and versatile beats that provide the perfect backdrop for Jay’s effortless rap flow and delivery, it’s an album that makes a huge impression on first listen, and it definitively spotlights him as one to watch in 2023.

Speaking further on the new release, Jay Cue says, “Finish Strong is an album dedicated to my late friend and group-mate Andre McCloud, affectionately known as Cloud. The general message of the album is to carry on the mission for the loved ones who are no longer with us. All songs were produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by me in my home studio.”

