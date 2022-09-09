Breakout Hip-Hop Star Ghostluvme Unveils New Project

Ghostluvme

Thanks to his distinctive sound and undeniable star quality, rising rapper/singer Ghostluvme from Broward County, Florida, has made a huge splash in the hip-hop world. With a string of successful releases under his belt already with super producers such as Scott Storch (Jack Harlow, Megan Thee Stallion, Trippie Redd), Zaytoven (Future, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne) and TRGC (Yeat’s “Monëy so big”), Ghostluvme has established a huge following and accumulated well over 10 million streams on Spotify as an independent artist in just two years since bursting on the scene in 2020. And with the release of his new project, Mixtape, his streams are about to grow even further.

The project includes latest single “Bowser”, which is set to be another success and stands out with its captivating production and Ghostluvme’s catchy lyrics and melodies. Speaking further on his new music, Ghostluvme says, “I made this tape in one day. ‘Bowser’ is a special track, and I released it as therapy for myself. All the beats are produced by my brother for life, Paqboygrazi, and I’ve got more soon to come. I hope everyone enjoys it.”

It’s becoming clearer with each release that Ghostluvme is destined for greatness and will be a major force in the hip-hop scene. Currently in the studio working on new music with several US hip-hop A-listers yet to be revealed, as well as readying the much-anticipated official release of a collab with Lil Uzi Vert, Ghostluvme is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, so expect to see and hear a lot more from him over the next few months.

