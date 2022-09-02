Rising Artist Nikki Taylor Reveals New Single "Fake Luv"

A confident release about self-worth, "Fake Luv" is well worth checking out by anyone who wants to feel good and lift their mood.

Nikki Taylor (aka Nikki Taylor Vibe) is a US recording artist based in NYC. She's a cross-genre artist with a soulful voice and an ability to connect deeply with her audience through hypnotic vocals and lyrics that tell stories. Shortly after collaborating with Roya Da 5’9 and Young Ra in 2020, she released her debut EP, Siren. The project garnered acclaim for its broad range of topics from mental health, addiction, depression and anxiety to empowerment and self-love, and Nikki went on to be named Breakout Artist of the Year by Power 98.5.

Keen to capitalize on her rising status and growing momentum, Nikki has unveiled her captivating new single, “Fake Luv”. The track will inspire confidence within listeners for its empowering lyrical themes about discovering self-worth. Packed with infectious melodies, entrancing vocals and a huge memorable hook, Nikki surely has a hit on her hands with this latest release as she asks: “Did you fake being in love?”

Speaking further on the new release, Nikki says, “‘Fake Luv’ is all about self-reflection and self-worth in a relationship when you realise you are being told conflicting stories and the actions don’t meet the words. You are not being prioritised, so you put yourself first and walk away, but you’re still left confused thinking if it was ever real.”

