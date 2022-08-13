Skot the Idea Blends Hip-Hop And Electronic Music On New EP 3 to Thrive Through

Skot the Idea

Skot the Idea is a rising American-Nigerian artist born and raised in Rockville, Maryland. He also lived in London, UK for almost a decade during his early life, where he found a love for electronic music. Blending this with his background in the US and love for hip-hop, his sound is fresh and dynamic, which is showcased on his brand-new EP, 3 to Thrive Through.

Fusing his smooth rap flow with high-octane electro beats, the three-track project is perfectly executed and makes for a fascinating listen. Speaking further on the new release, Skot says, “This EP has begun the second phase in my 358 series. The cover art is a photo of my father in his youth in another instance in which old photos of my family have matched the energy and the message that I am trying to convey. The circle of life/history repeats whatever you would like to call it. In the first summer where it has felt somewhat safe to explore again, I made this EP as commemoration to the times that we all are having fun exploring again. 3 to Thrive Through is a project to bust out of the cocoon with.”

The EP is led by main single “When The Tune Hit”, a feelgood party anthem. Packed with infectious melodies and a huge anthemic hook, it showcases Skot’s impressive songwriting abilities and will no doubt be etched into everyone’s head after one listen. “With ‘When the Tune Hit’ I tried to embody that song that when you first hit the party is the one to make you start grooving”, says Skot the Idea. “The song also takes the listener through my mindset when I make songs like this, interwoven with how I like to get busy and enjoy a night out. I've wanted to make songs as vibrant as this for a while and have become attached to the sound, which will be featured in more projects to come.”

3 to Thrive Through is out now on all platforms.

Connect with Skot the Idea: Instagram.