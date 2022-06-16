Tony C Reveals New Release “Quite Alright”

Tony C

Roseville, California rapper/producer/songwriter Tony C has returned with his new single, “Quite Alright”, which follows previous release “Loser”. Now with over 750,000 Spotify streams to his name as an independent act, “Quite Alright” will add to his growing momentum and surely see him reach even greater heights.

Showcasing a feelgood vibe and positive outlook, the track is another impressive entry into Tony’s discography and proves why the rising artist is one to watch and has a bright future ahead. Featuring a chirpy production and Tony’s unique flow alongside an irresistible hook that will be ingrained into everyone’s head after one listen, it has all the makings of a hit.

Speaking further on the new release, Tony C says, “When I wrote this song, I was turning the corner from being sad about being rejected to accepting it and moving on. It sucked that it happened, but in the end I am still good. I tried to represent the side of me that has been through a lot of horrible s**t. And that side of me is strong enough to persevere.”

What's most exciting is the potential of what Tony's future may hold. He seems to be getting more confident and more refined with each release, which really whets the appetite for what is to come with his future releases. As his streams and audience continue to quickly grow, his future looks even more promising.

“Quite Alright” is out now on all platforms. STREAM HERE.