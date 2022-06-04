COOKIE. Debuts New Track "Bite The Bullet"

COOKIE.

New York-raised singer, songwriter, producer and dancer COOKIE. brings a versatile sweetness that packs a powerful punch. Since arriving on the scene in 2019, she has dazzled with a series of stunning releases and has struck up a great creative partnership with Grammy Award-winning producer Brasstracks with tracks such as “After A While” and “Green Season”. And they have teamed up once again for COOKIE.’s new single, “Bite The Bullet”.

Infused with catchy melodies, a memorable hook and a classic-sounding groovy R&B production, the track is another impressive offering by the emerging artist and will surely propel her rise in the music scene even further. COOKIE. has no plans of slowing down anytime soon either, with more singles and an EP on the horizon, so she will be one to watch for the rest of the year. In the meantime, stream "Bite The Bullet" below and be sure to delve into the rest of her discography.

Speaking further on the new release, COOKIE. says, “I wrote the track and then co-produced it with Brasstracks. The song is about my indecisiveness and things I deal with a lot of the time that tend to lead me to much anxiety. So, to make me feel stronger in recognizing those feelings and issues of self-sabotage, I personified the feeling of never making my mind up into a really bad relationship. After all, it is a bad relationship with myself anyways.”

“Bite The Bullet” is out now on all platforms.

