Rocky Sandoval Unveils Latest Single “Deadstock”

Rocky Sandoval

Hip-hop/R&B artist Rocky Sandoval has revealed his brand-new single, “Deadstock”. Based in Tacoma, WA, Rocky has been on the rise for several years now with a string of successful releases under his belt, such as last year’s popular “Nineties Are n Be”.

Known for his incredibly entertaining high-energy live performances, smooth vocals and versatile storytelling, Rocky credits his family and his loyal fanbase as his inspiration. The Filipino singer-songwriter has had stops on American Idol, MTV’s Making The Band and The Voice and has toured with R&B legends Boyz II Men, Brian McKnight, Ginuwine, 112, New Edition and K-Ci & JoJo just to name a few. With no signs of slowing down anytime soon, he looks set to continue his impressive rise with new release “Deadstock”.

With its catchy metaphoric phrases, midtempo driving bassline and unforgettable lead guitar riff, “Deadstock” makes for a fascinating listen and showcases just what a special talent Rocky is. The track is accompanied by an equally impressive music video directed by Docter Sly.

Speaking further on the new release, Rocky says, “I wanted to create a record that paid homage to my love and ties to the sneaker community. I wanted to use metaphoric phrases to emphasize the underlying issues of being a player, which seems to be normalized in today's society. I am really big on storytelling, and I thought that the process of creating a record like this was super different.”

“Deadstock” is out now on all platforms.

Connect with Rocky Sandoval: Instagram | Twitter.

