Ashlee Keyton Discusses Letting Go Of Painful Situations On New Single "I Won't Ever Call You"

Ashlee Keyton has unveiled his stunning new single, “I Won’t Ever Call You”. The rising artist from Atlanta has been dazzling us for a few years now with a series of impressive releases, and this latest release is no different. Arriving alongside a cinematic self-directed music video, the track is Ashlee’s second release of 2022 following “Please Believe Me”, and it looks set to continue his rise in the music scene as it becomes increasingly clear with each release that he is one to watch and has a huge future ahead.

“I Won’t Ever Call You” stands out immediately thanks to Ashlee’s powerful and soulful vocal performance. The track is enhanced further by its subject matter and Ashlee’s meaningful lyrics about letting go and overcoming. It’s a song that will no doubt inspire and motivate listeners. Elaborating further, Ashlee says, “This song was such a learning experience for me. It started with just me and my friends looking through some inspiration for a nice guitar instrumental. Then I had my good friend Jawaun Lang lay down some guitar chords and some nice chill melodies. Then, the concept started coming to me.

“‘I Won’t Ever Call You’ is a statement that goes to anyone that I need to let go of – my addictions, the negative thoughts that meet me in the late night hours. I wanted to give people a look into my process of letting go of painful situations and the battle of overcoming depression and reaching the one true God who is my help in these times. I just hope this blesses others like it blesses me.”

“I Won't Ever Call You” is out now on all platforms.

